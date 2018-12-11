Miho Teramura Lowers Japanese 50 Breast Record Again In Swim-Off

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Live Results (Omega)

24-year-old Miho Teramura broke the Japanese Record in the women’s 50 breast for the second time in a swim-off at the end of finals, going 30.14 to better her mark of 30.20 from the prelims. That swim broke the 30.23 record set by Satomi Suzuki in 2012, and Teramura also equalled her prelim record in the semis.

She ended up tying with Australian Jessica Hansen in both the prelims and semi-finals, both going 30.20 both times. They tied for 7th in the morning, and then after tying for 8th in the semis, they swam off for the last spot in the final.

Despite going under the National Record again, Teramura fell short of reaching the final as Hansen won the swim-off in a new personal best of 29.96. If she had done that time in the semis, she would’ve qualified 5th overall, and Teramura would’ve also made the final with her swim-off time.

This is Teramura’s second Japanese Record, as she also set the SCM 100 breast record in Tokyo at the FINA World Cup in October in 1:04.05. That swim was also an Asian Record.