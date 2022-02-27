Michael Andrew Takes On Tough Triple At Altitude On Copa Heller Cup Day 2

4TH COPA HELLER CUP (MEX)
- Thursday, February 24th – Sunday, February 27th
- Querétaro, Mexico
- LCM (50m)
The 2022 Copa Heller Cup continued in Mexico, with swimmers not only battling each other but also the attitude. The host city of Querétaro is situated nearly 6,000 feet above sea level, about 1,000 feet lower than altitude training hub Flagstaff, Arizona.
As such, the performances here are reflective of the environment, with Olympian Chase Kalisz taking the men’s 200m IM in a time of 2:00.02. He led his Georgia teammate by over 3 seconds, with Jay Litherland registering 2;03.70 for runner-up.
Canada’s Sydney Pickrem was a double winner on day 2, capturing the 200m IM for the women in 2:14.64 while she snagged 50m breast gold in 32.11.
Placing second behind Pickrem in the 2IM was Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, the multi-Olympic champion who scored the 400m IM victory on night one.
American Michael Andrew pulled a difficult treble, racing the 50m breast, 100m fly and 100m free all in one session under these conditions.
Andrew topped Dutch ace Arno Kamminga in the 50m breast hitting 27.19 to the two-time Olympic silver medalist’s 27.37. In the 100m fly, MA posted 53.29 while he settled for silver in the 100m free in 51.82.
Taking the men’s 100m free was Trinidad & Tobago’s Dylan Carter who logged 50.04 while Hosszu came out on top of the women’s 100m free in 57.70.
Pleasantly surprised with MA’s 100 free being 51 at altitude. His PB is 50 point right? Compare that the the 100 fly at this meet being a 53 when his best time is 50 point in that event. Is Andrew gearing up to be a 48 in the 100? I know I am making broad assumptions based on a single day of racing. Just not often he swims the 100 free LCM. Would be curious to hear him comment on the subject right now.
He could have gears prosthetically implanted and he still wouldn’t go 48.
His best time is 49.87 from US Nationals in 2018.