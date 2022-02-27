Michael Andrew Takes On Tough Triple At Altitude On Copa Heller Cup Day 2

4TH COPA HELLER CUP (MEX)

Thursday, February 24th – Sunday, February 27th

Querétaro, Mexico

LCM (50m)

The 2022 Copa Heller Cup continued in Mexico, with swimmers not only battling each other but also the attitude. The host city of Querétaro is situated nearly 6,000 feet above sea level, about 1,000 feet lower than altitude training hub Flagstaff, Arizona.

As such, the performances here are reflective of the environment, with Olympian Chase Kalisz taking the men’s 200m IM in a time of 2:00.02. He led his Georgia teammate by over 3 seconds, with Jay Litherland registering 2;03.70 for runner-up.

Canada’s Sydney Pickrem was a double winner on day 2, capturing the 200m IM for the women in 2:14.64 while she snagged 50m breast gold in 32.11.

Placing second behind Pickrem in the 2IM was Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, the multi-Olympic champion who scored the 400m IM victory on night one.

American Michael Andrew pulled a difficult treble, racing the 50m breast, 100m fly and 100m free all in one session under these conditions.

Andrew topped Dutch ace Arno Kamminga in the 50m breast hitting 27.19 to the two-time Olympic silver medalist’s 27.37. In the 100m fly, MA posted 53.29 while he settled for silver in the 100m free in 51.82.

Taking the men’s 100m free was Trinidad & Tobago’s Dylan Carter who logged 50.04 while Hosszu came out on top of the women’s 100m free in 57.70.