Kalisz, Litherland, Kamminga Headline 4th Copa Heller In Mexico

4th COPA HELLER CUP (MEX)

  • Thursday, February 24th – Sunday, February 27th
  • Querétaro, Mexico
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results – TBD

The 4th Copa Heller Cup is set to get underway in Mexico beginning tomorrow, with a myriad number of athletes set to log some long course racing over the course of 4 days.

Swimmers stemming from the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, Venezuela, Brazil, Hungary, the Netherlands, Guatemala and Canada are expected to race in Querétaro.

Although we’re awaiting the start lists/results link, we know that swimmers to the tune of Michael Andrew, Katinka Hosszu, Dylan Carter, Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland and Arno Kamminga are among those slated to compete

For Dutchman Kamminga, the 26-year-old is coming off of a successful domestic meet in Eindhoven where the two-time Olympic silver medalist clocked two super quick performances. Kamminga hit a 27.10 in the 50m breast as well as a speedy 58.52 in the 100m breaststroke.

Hungarian Hosszu was recently set to race at the first stop of the FFN Golden Tour in Nice, but the versatile 32-year-old came down with food poisoning and withdrew from the entirety of the meet.

For Olympic 400m IM medalists Kalisz and Litherland of the United States, this meet represents their first competition of the 2022 calendar year. They raced in season 3 of the Interiaontla Swimming League (ISL) but have not put up any performances thus far, so this Copa Heller serves as an establishment of baselines for the Georgia teammates.

0
