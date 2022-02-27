FIU Wins 8th Consecutive Conference USA Title, Longest Streak in C-USA History

2022 CONFERENCE USA CHAMPIONSHIPS (WOMEN)

Led by a relay sweep and 13 event victories, FIU won their 8th consecutive Conference USA Championship, taking the meet with a total of 1131.5 points. Rice finished as the runner-up with 998.5 points.

Final Team Scores:

FIU – 1131.5 Rice – 998.5 Marshall – 600 North Texas – 531 FAU – 523 Old Dominion – 358

With their victory, the FIU Panthers extended their own Conference USA record for the most consecutive titles won in any sport, along with their record for the most consecutive championships by any athletic program in FIU history.

FIU saw their first win of the night via 5th year Julia Miranda, who took the women’s 200 backstroke in a time of 1:57.68, just out-touching Rice’s Imogen Meers (1:57.73). With her runner-up finish Meers dropped over 2.5 seconds off of her seed time. Kelsie Campbell, an FIU senior, got her hand to the wall third with a time of 1:58.80 to drop a second off of her entry time.

In another tight finish, Rice’s Maddy Howe won the women’s 100 freestyle ahead of FIU’s Elinah Phillip. Both swimmers dipped under the 50-second barrier with times of 49.63 and 49.87, respectively. Phillip’s teammate Sara Gyertyanffy touched third with a time of 50.12 to round out the podium.

Following big performances in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, FIU’s Christie Chue earned her 3rd individual victory of the weekend in the 200 breaststroke. Chue touched 2 seconds ahead of the field with a time of 2:11.14. Her teammate Delanie Goll managed to finish second in a time of 2:13.67, giving FIU a 1-2 finish. Marshall sophomore Paige Banton dropped a second from her prelims swim to come in 3rd (2:15.00).

In the 200 butterfly, Rice freshman Arielle Hayon put up a dominant performance, posting a time of 1:57.13 to win the event by 2 seconds. FIU teammates Stephanie Hussey and Mia Zahab touched 2nd and 3rd with times of 1:58.90 and 1:59.22, respectively.

On the diving boards, FIU senior Maha Gouda picked up her first victory of the weekend, scoring 254.20 points. FAU freshman Alicia Mora Hernencia finished second with a score of 244.80, closely followed by FIU’s Raquel Mason with 235.80 points.

FIU closed the weekend by winning the 400 freestyle relay by almost 2 seconds. The team of Stephanie Hussey, Elinah Phillip, Christie Chue, and Kelsie Campbell combined for a time of 3:17.52 to complete the team’s relay sweep for the meet. Rice managed to touch second in a time of 3:18.95, while North Texas came in third with a time 3:23.75.