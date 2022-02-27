WATCH: 14-Year-Old Thomas Heilman Goes 48.0 100y Fly in Practice

Recently, SwimSwam got the opportunity to travel down to Charlottesville, VA to do a bit of filming. This included going to the new-look Cavalier Aquatics under head coach Gary Taylor and getting a peak at what then 14-year-old (he has since aged up to 15) NAG-record slayer Thomas Heilman is doing in workouts. This is just a preview of what Heilman dropped in this speed set… full practice video coming tomorrow.
Coleman Hodges
by Coleman Hodges 6
February 27th, 2022
Coleman, he turned 15 in early February. He’s not 14 anymore.
It’s wrong on the youtube video as well.
Coleman was in Charlottesville in January, when he was still 14.
The guy swimming freestyle next to him just switched sports! 🙂
Especially the one on his left. Race over not even 15 meters in sheesh.
Live from the SwimSwam remote office in Charlottesville, Va. 😜
Dang, you can’t let his brothers commitment post last longer then a day without lil bro coming in hot an taking over the newsfeed.