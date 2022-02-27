WATCH: 14-Year-Old Thomas Heilman Goes 48.0 100y Fly in Practice

Recently, SwimSwam got the opportunity to travel down to Charlottesville, VA to do a bit of filming. This included going to the new-look Cavalier Aquatics under head coach Gary Taylor and getting a peak at what then 14-year-old (he has since aged up to 15) NAG-record slayer Thomas Heilman is doing in workouts. This is just a preview of what Heilman dropped in this speed set… full practice video coming tomorrow.