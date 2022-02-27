Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: 14-Year-Old Thomas Heilman Goes 48.0 100y Fly in Practice

Comments: 6

Recently, SwimSwam got the opportunity to travel down to Charlottesville, VA to do a bit of filming. This included going to the new-look Cavalier Aquatics under head coach Gary Taylor and getting a peak at what then 14-year-old (he has since aged up to 15) NAG-record slayer Thomas Heilman is doing in workouts. This is just a preview of what Heilman dropped in this speed set… full practice video coming tomorrow.

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Minimalist
18 minutes ago

Coleman, he turned 15 in early February. He’s not 14 anymore.

It’s wrong on the youtube video as well.

0
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Minimalist
5 minutes ago

Coleman was in Charlottesville in January, when he was still 14.

0
0
Reply
StuartC
48 minutes ago

The guy swimming freestyle next to him just switched sports! 🙂

5
-1
Reply
Swummer
Reply to  StuartC
17 minutes ago

Especially the one on his left. Race over not even 15 meters in sheesh.

0
0
Reply
Breezeway
55 minutes ago

Live from the SwimSwam remote office in Charlottesville, Va. 😜

7
-1
Reply
B1Guy!
1 hour ago

Dang, you can’t let his brothers commitment post last longer then a day without lil bro coming in hot an taking over the newsfeed.

11
-2
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!