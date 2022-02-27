2022 Women’s MAC Champs: Akron Sweeps Day 4 Events to Reclaim MAC Crown

2022 MAC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 23-Saturday, February 26, 2022

Student Recreation Center, Bowling Green, Ohio

Defending Champions: Buffalo (1x)

Team Scores

1. Akron – 896.5

2. Buffalo – 619.5

3. Miami – 429.5

4. Ohio – 367.5

5. Eastern Michigan – 354

6. Bowling Green – 339

7. Ball State – 243.5

8. Toledo – 233.5

The Akron Zips are officially back on top in the MAC, posting a decisive team victory at this year’s championships. Akron takes the title back from Buffalo, and has now won the MAC title 8 of the last 9 years.

The Zips had all but guaranteed victory heading into the final session of the meet, but they would go on to sweep Saturday night’s swimming events for good measure.

Things started in the 1650 free, where junior Gail Workman got into a tough battle with BGSU’s Kellie House and Toledo’s Jovana Duric. Workman would get her hand on the wall first by two seconds, however, swimming a 16:42.05.

We then moved into the 200 back, where Akron junior Weronika Gorecka pulled off an upset, beating 100 back champion Daisy Platts (BGSU). Platts used her superior speed, getting out to a 55.00 on the first 100, ahead of Gorecka (55.59). Gorecka was able to hold on to the pace better, and took over the lead on the 3rd 50, then grew it further through the final lap. She touched in 1:53.89, not far off the meet record of 1:53.12. Platts was 2nd with a 1:55.17.

The next race saw two of the top swimmers of the race, Akron’s Sarah Watson and Miami (OH)’s Nicole Maier, go head-to-head. In the 100 free, Watson was able able to get the better of Maier in a down-to-the-wire finish, clocking a 48.70 to Maier’s 48.71. The pair essentially swam stroke-for-stroke the whole way, making this one of the most exciting races of the meet.

Akron had an enormous team performance in the 200 breast, taking the top 4 spots. Senior Andrea Fischer led the way, swimming a 2:10.68, with Paula Garcia touching 2nd in 2:11.59. Madeline Dyer came in 3rd, swimming a 2:12.29, while Sara Bozso touched 4th with a 2:14.46. Buffalo’s Katie Pollock, the 100 breast champion from Friday, took 5th with a 2:15.09.

Individual racing concluded with the 200 fly, where Akron’s Paulina Nogaj, another top swimmer of the meet, emerged victorious in a time of 1:58.24. Nogaj led the race from the start, and managed to hold the lead through the finish.

In the final event of the meet, the 400 free relay, Nogaj led her team off with a 48.97, a time which would have been good for 3rd in the individual 100 free. Rachel Schiffli swam 2nd, splitting 49.26, then Abby Daniel went 3rd with a 49.28. Sofia Hennell anchored the team in 49.03, getting Akron into the finish for a 3:16.54. Notably, 100 free champion Sarah Watson wasn’t on the 400 free relay, as she had already competed on the other 4 relays this weekend.

Buffalo’s Tori Franz picked off another diving event, winning 3-meter with a score of 322.95.