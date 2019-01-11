Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Andrew Breaks Down SC Worlds, Life in California (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

MEN’S 50 BACK

  1. Michael Andrew (Race Pace Club) – 24.73
  2. Ryan Murphy (Cal Aquatics) – 24.95
  3. Daniel Carr (Unattached) – 25.18

After breaking Junya Koga’s meet record this morning, Michael Andrew was the champion tonight. Though he was a touch off of his time this morning, Andrew fought back against a great start from Murphy, and finished on top, 24.73 to 24.95.

Daniel Carr, like Murphy, had a bit of a drop from prelims, and Carr was 3rd with a solid 25.18. Another Cal swimmer, Bryce Mefford, was 26.04 to grab 4th, though the top three were a class above the rest in this race.

