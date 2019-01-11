Melanie Margalis Scratches 200 Breast Final on Day 3 in Knoxville

2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

Duke University had four swimmers scratch out of the B finals on Day 3 in Knoxville, as the Blue Devils headed home to prepare for a tri-meet with William & Mary and Queens University of Charlotte on Saturday in Durham. Kylie Jordan had finished 13th in the 200 fly (2:18.16) and 9th in the 50 fly (27.40) on Friday morning; her absence will pave the way for Kate McCarville of Springfield Aquatics (17th with 2:20.00) in the B final of the 200 fly and Amanda Weir (17th with 28.23) in the B final of the 50 fly. Melissa Pish was 14th in the 400 free (4:20.67) this morning; #17 Samantha Tadder of Tide Swimming (4:24.20) will take her place. Yusuke Legard came in 12th out of heats in the 50 free (23.44); Baylor Swim Club’s Jack Kirby (17th with 23.81) will contest the B final in his place.

Tide’s Samantha Tadder scratched into a second B final when Melanie Margalis of Saint Petersburg Aquatics (7th with 2:31.89) gave up her spot in the A final of the 200 breast to concentrate on the 400 free, where she is also seeded 7th (4:16.17 in heats) for tonight’s final. Margalis’ move put #9 Rachel Nichol from Calgary Swim Club (2:33.68 in heats) in lane 8 of the A final and Tadder (17th with 2:38.74) in lane 8 of the B final.

Alabama’s Kalia Antoniou (#10 with 25.84) gave up her spot in the B-final of the 50 free, giving Aly Ackman from Germantown Academy (17th with 26.42) a boost up from the C final to the B. In the 100 back, both Simone Manuel of Alto Swim Club (14th with 1:02.32) and Team Elite’s Kendyl Stewart (15th with 1:02.90) scratched out of the B final to concentrate on other events. Manuel will contest the A final of the 50 free and the B final of the 50 fly tonight, while Stewart is in the A final of the 50 fly. Anabel Crush of Lakeside Swim Team (17th with 1:03.74) and Ekaterina Avramova of Neptune Natation (18th with 1:03.84) will swim in the B final in their stead.

The only other scratch was in the men’s 200 fly, when Egypt’s Akaram Mahmoud (12th with 2:04.43) ceded his place; #17 Thomas Horne of Tennessee Aquatics (2:07.67) will move into the B final.

Day 3 finals will begin at 6:00 PM Eastern Standard Time.