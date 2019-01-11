Notre Dame Defeats Iowa and Illinois, Illini Nearly Upset Hawkeyes

IOWA V. NOTRE DAME V. ILLINOIS

January 11, 2018

Champaign, IL

Results

Scores ND 200, Illinois 100 ND 204, Iowa 95 Iowa 157, Illinois 143



Iowa and Notre Dame traveled to Champaign, Illinois, to take on the Fighting Illini in a women-only meet this afternoon. Notre Dame picked up big wins over both teams, while the Hawkeyes came away with a win in a very close meet with Illinois.

Things got off to a bit of an odd start, as Illinois powered to a win in the 200 medley relay, with Notre Dame’s A and B relays taking 2nd and 3rd and Iowa’s A relay placing 4th. Illinois’ season best is a 1:42.11, which was done with tech suits at their November mid-season invite meet, while ND has consistently hit 1:40’s and 1:41’s with practice suits during dual meets.

This result has to do with three of ND’s normal A relay legs, breaststroker Meaghan O’Donnell, flyer Cailey Grunhard, and freestyler Abigail Dolan all not competing today. Only Carly Quast of their typical A relay lineup was racing today, with freshman Sarah Nicholls filling in on breast, followed by Erin Sheehan on fly and Sofia Revilak anchoring.

In any case, Illinois had a fantastic relay. With their previous in-season best being a 1:46.28 from October, they put together a strong 1:44.85 performance and earned their win in a big upset, with ND’s A touching at 1:45.22 and their B at 1:45.67.

Notre Dame snapped back, winning the next three events. Lindsay Stone broke 10:00 in the 1000 free for the Fighting Irish, clocking a 9:58.17, and she was back later to win the 500 free, too (4:52.33). Sinead Eksteen was 1:51.53, edging out Illinois freshman Abby Cabush (1:52.04), with the 100 back being a 1-2 ND sweep thanks to Quast (55.58) and Bayley Stewart (55.89).

Taking advantage of O’Donnell’s absence, Illinois went 1-2 in the 100 breast, led by Gabriele Serniute (1:05.03) and Ilse Martinez (1:05.40). ND took the next two events, though, with Luciana Thomas going 2:00.53 in the 200 fly and Lauren Heller clocking a 23.65 in the 50 free. Heller came out of the diving break to claim the 100 free, too, in 51.19.

Alice Treuth won the 200 back for ND in 1:58.02, before Martinez took the 200 breast for Illinois (2:20.58) with Iowa’s Devin Jacobs touching 2nd (2:22.74). Martinez was clutch again in the 200 IM, winning it at 2:05.67, as Iowa’s Kelsey Drake placed 2nd (2:06.44). Drake was also 2nd in the 100 fly (55.31) behind ND’s Sheehan (54.82).

The Irish just got past Iowa in the 400 free relay, 3:26.16 to 3:26.98, with Illinois touching 3rd in 3:30.06 and coming up just short of knocking off Iowa.