Metros Finalist Samantha Gilbert Set to Compete for Babson Beginning This Fall (2024)

Arlington Aquatic Club’s Samantha Gilbert will be heading to Massachusetts this fall to swim for Babson College beginning the 2024-2025 season.

“I am overjoyed to finally announce my academic and athletic commitment to Babson College. I want to thank my family, coaches, and friends who have helped me throughout my swimming career: I’ll be forever grateful! I also want to thank Coach Eric and Ben for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I simply cannot wait for the next 4 years!!!!”

The Maryland native graduated from Holton-Arms School, an independent school for girls, where she swam for the Panthers from her sophomore year of high school through her senior year.

Gilbert was also a finalist at the 2024 Metro Championship, which brings together the fastest swimmers from 54 high schools in the region. She placed 18th in the finals of the 100 breast with a time of 1:09.04, and was a part of Holton-Arms’ 7th-place 200 medley relay and 9th-place 200 free relay.

Gilbert qualified for the Washington Metropolitan Prep School Swim Dive League Championships her junior and senior year, with her best performance coming this past season when she placed 3rd in the 100 breast with a time of 1:08.43. She also helped her team to a 3rd-place finish in the 200 medley relay and a 6th-place finish in the 200 free relay.

Best Times SCY:

50 free – 25.57

100 free – 56.31

100 breast – 1:07.90

200 breast – 2:29.90

A Division III program in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference, Babson competes against the likes of MIT and the Coast Guard. Their women’s team placed 7th at the 2024 NEWMAC Championships, where they had 10 individual finalists.

Based on the results from this past season’s championship, Gilbert’s best times would have landed her in the ‘B’ final in both the 100 breast and 200 breast.

Other members of the class of 2028 who will be joining Gilbert in the pool this fall include Audrey Daniels, Julia Netishin, Marta Gershanok, Maryan Guzman and Tuana Turhan.

