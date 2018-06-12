Metella, Stravius, Bonnet Lead French Squad of 33 for 2018 European Championships

France’s week-long Elite National Championships, held last month in Saint-Raphaël, produced a squad of 33 qualifiers for the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow. The French roster includes World Champion and European Champion Jérémy Stravius, Olympic silver medalist and World Champion Mehdy Metella, French record-holders Charlotte Bonnet, Mathilde Cini, Béryl Gastaldello, Lara Grangeon; Mélanie Henique, Damien Joly, as well as rising stars David Aubry, Maxime Grousset, Geoffroy Mathieu, Nans Roch, and Marie Wattel.
The full list of French qualifiers for Glasgow is as follows:
|Women
|Charlotte Bonnet (50 free, 100 free, 200 free)
|Mathilde Cini (50 back, 100 back)
|Fanny Deberghes (100 breast, 200 breast)
|Cyrielle Duhamel (400 IM)
|Margaux Fabre (100 free, 200 free)
|Béryl Gastaldello (50 back)
|Lara Grangeon (400 IM)
|Mélanie Henique (50 fly)
|Fantine Lesaffre (200 breast, 200 IM)
|Anouchka Martin (50 free)
|Alizée Morel (relay qualifier)
|Assia Touati (relay qualifier)
|Marie Wattel (100 free, 200 free, 100 fly)
|MEN
|Jonathan Atsu (200 free)
|David Aubry (400 free, 800 free, 1500 free)
|Paul-Gabriel Bedel (100 back, 200 back)
|Lorys Bourelly (relay qualifier)
|Théo Bussière (100 breast)
|Alexandre Derache (relay qualifier)
|Roman Fuchs (200 free, 400 free)
|Yonel Govindin (50 free)
|Maxime Grousset (50 free)
|Pierre Henry Arrenous (100 fly)
|Stanislaus Huille (100 back)
|Damien Joly (1500 free)
|Geoffroy Mathieu (200 back)
|Mehdy Metella (100 free, 100 fly)
|Clément Mignon (relay qualifier)
|Maxence Orange (100 back, 200 back)
|Jordan Pothain (200 free)
|Charles Rihoux (relay qualifier)
|Nans Roch (200 fly)
|Jérémy Stravius (100 free, 50 back)
As a reminder, the FFN’s criteria for making the French squad for European Championships were: The four fastest swimmers who achieved, in prelims, the qualifying times in Table 1 below AND who placed among the top four eligible (French) swimmers in the final of that event, were selected to represent France in Glasgow. Relays were formed by adding up the times of the #2 through #5 finishers in the 100 free and 200 free for the 400 free relay and 800 free relay, and by using the add-up times of the top finishers in the 100s of each stroke for the medley relays, provided those add-up times met the criteria in Table 2 below.
Table 1: Individual Qualifying Time Standards (to be swum in prelims)
|Women
|Event
|Men
|25.33
|50m free
|22.35
|54.91
|100m free
|49.17
|2:00.06
|200m free
|1:48.29
|4:10.48
|400m free
|3:49.46
|8:34.96
|800m free
|7:57.62
|16:28.00
|1500m free
|15:07.71
|28.48
|50m back
|25.20
|1:01.44
|100m back
|54.86
|2:13.03
|200m back
|2:00.42
|31.14
|50m breast
|27.64
|1:08.79
|100m breast
|1:01.30
|2:28.59
|200m breast
|2:12.75
|26.14
|50m fly
|23.60
|59.11
|100m fly
|52.78
|2:11.85
|200m fly
|1:58.11
|2:14.99
|200m IM
|2:01.34
|4:43.42
|400m IM
|4:19.82
Table 2: Relay Qualifying Time Standards (add-up times)
|Women’s Relays, Men’s Relays
|3:43.07
|4 x 100 free
|3:18.65
|4:05.15
|4 x 100 medley
|3:39.00
|8:01.02
|4 x 200 free
|7:15.84
|MIXED RELAYS
|3:28.76
|4 x 100 free
|3:28.76
|3:50:29
|4 x 100 medley
|3:50:29
