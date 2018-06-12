Metella, Stravius, Bonnet Lead French Squad of 33 for 2018 European Championships

France’s week-long Elite National Championships, held last month in Saint-Raphaël, produced a squad of 33 qualifiers for the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow. The French roster includes World Champion and European Champion Jérémy Stravius, Olympic silver medalist and World Champion Mehdy Metella, French record-holders Charlotte Bonnet, Mathilde Cini, Béryl Gastaldello, Lara Grangeon; Mélanie Henique, Damien Joly, as well as rising stars David Aubry, Maxime Grousset, Geoffroy Mathieu, Nans Roch, and Marie Wattel.

The full list of French qualifiers for Glasgow is as follows:

As a reminder, the FFN’s criteria for making the French squad for European Championships were: The four fastest swimmers who achieved, in prelims, the qualifying times in Table 1 below AND who placed among the top four eligible (French) swimmers in the final of that event, were selected to represent France in Glasgow. Relays were formed by adding up the times of the #2 through #5 finishers in the 100 free and 200 free for the 400 free relay and 800 free relay, and by using the add-up times of the top finishers in the 100s of each stroke for the medley relays, provided those add-up times met the criteria in Table 2 below.

Table 1: Individual Qualifying Time Standards (to be swum in prelims)

Women Event Men 25.33 50m free 22.35 54.91 100m free 49.17 2:00.06 200m free 1:48.29 4:10.48 400m free 3:49.46 8:34.96 800m free 7:57.62 16:28.00 1500m free 15:07.71 28.48 50m back 25.20 1:01.44 100m back 54.86 2:13.03 200m back 2:00.42 31.14 50m breast 27.64 1:08.79 100m breast 1:01.30 2:28.59 200m breast 2:12.75 26.14 50m fly 23.60 59.11 100m fly 52.78 2:11.85 200m fly 1:58.11 2:14.99 200m IM 2:01.34 4:43.42 400m IM 4:19.82

Table 2: Relay Qualifying Time Standards (add-up times)