See How Meet Maestro Helps You Easily Run Your Virtual Swim Meets

Courtesy: Swim Topia, a SwimSwam partner.

So everyone is talking about virtual swim meets—the safer way to run a swim meet, with fewer swimmers, officials, volunteers and coaches on deck. But if you’ve never hosted a meet before, running any kind of swim meet can seem overwhelming. With Meet Maestro, SwimTopia’s free meet software, running a swim meet has never been easier. Because the interface is modern and intuitive, you don’t need any meet software experience to run Meet Maestro. All you need are a few stopwatches, a volunteer with a Mac or a PC, a hotspot, and you’re good to go!

Meet Maestro is available absolutely free of charge for the rest of 2020. You can start a Meet Maestro account and be up and running in no time. We’ll show you how easy it is to set up and run a meet with Meet Maestro during our live demo webinar.

Tuesday, August 25, 2020: 7:00-8:00pm CDT

Thursday, August 27, 2020: 12:00-1:00pm CDT

Why Meet Maestro?

Easy-to-Use – No experience necessary! Intuitive interface, easy to learn, and loved by coaches and volunteers

Saves Time and Simplifies – More than your usual meet management software, Meet Maestro offers simplified meet entries, one-click relay generation, records management, and more

Everything You Need – Simple and flexible seeding and scoring setup, all the reports you need

Live and Exciting – Real-time results and scores updates on the SwimTopia mobile app—whether it's only your team swimming OR during head-to-head virtual competitions against other teams

Compatible Across Platforms – Works with the systems you already know: supports all common file formats for entries and results; runs on Mac and PC; works with stopwatches or the Colorado Time Systems Dolphin Wireless system

Free – Meet Maestro is absolutely free of charge through the end of 2020!

Meet Maestro allows your team to link up with friendly rivals and easily seed virtual meets across teams with pools of different lengths, or with different numbers of lanes, and watch the live results roll in on the SwimTopia mobile app in real-time. No other meet software can run virtual meets with that level of flexibility or excitement!

Learn more during our live demo.

Meet Maestro is completely free in 2020. Starting January 2021, the base price for Meet Maestro will be $150 per team, per year.

Courtesy of SwimTopia, a SwimSwam partner

About SwimTopia & Meet Maestro: Launched in 2011 with a focus on ease-of-use and exceptional support, SwimTopia helps summer and high school swim teams save time and increase fundraising with a modern, cloud-based software platform providing web content management, electronic commerce, online registration, volunteer coordination, team communications, online swim meet entries, meet management, and more. Meet Maestro is SwimTopia’s online meet management platform that runs on any computer. Meet Maestro’s modern interface is intuitive and easy to learn, offering you the flexibility to run your meets how you want to. SwimTopia is the flagship product of Austin-based Team Topia Inc.