Medellín Announced As Host of Inaugural PanAm Aquatics Championship

PanAm Aquatics announced in conjunction with the Colombian Swimming Federation that its inaugural PanAm Aquatics Championship event will be in Medellín, Colombia this May.

This is the first time the organization has hosted a championship for all aquatic events at the same time. Here is the schedule.

Pool swimming will take place from May 13-17 at the Complejo Acuático César Zapata. Diving, water polo, high diving, and artistic swimming will also take place at the Complex, the latter three in the following week. The open water races will be held at Lake Guatapé, about a 90-minute drive outside of the city.

“I look forward to welcoming you on May 13 to become part of history as a participant in this exciting event,” said PanAm Aquatics president Maureen Croes.

Medellín, also known as the City of Eternal Spring, sits at about 1,500 meters or 5,000 feet in elevation. It served as the host city for the South American Swimming Championships in 2006 and 2010. Other notable international sporting events hosted by Colombia’s second largest city include the 2011 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2010 South American Games.

