Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Maxime Grousset on Paris Olympics: “I think it will be the best competition of my life”

Comments: 1

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON

Maxime Grousset swam his last competition before the 2024 French Olympic Trials at the Canet-en-Roussillon stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour this weekend. Grousset swept the sprint freestyle events, clocking winning times of 21.92 and 48.71 in the 50 and 100 while also placing 2nd in the 100 fly in 51.92. Grousset is feeling good about qualifying for Paris and looking ahead, thinks his home Olympics will be the best meet of his life.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
CasualSwimmer
5 minutes ago

In the short part where he speaks in french he pretty much says that he can’t find the right words to say it in english, but he can’t wait for Paris

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!