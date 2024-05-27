Maxime Grousset on Paris Olympics: “I think it will be the best competition of my life”

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON

Saturday, May 25th & Sunday, May 26th

Prelims at 9am local (3am ET)/Finals at 5:30pm local (11:30am ET)

Canet, France

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifying Event

Maxime Grousset swam his last competition before the 2024 French Olympic Trials at the Canet-en-Roussillon stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour this weekend. Grousset swept the sprint freestyle events, clocking winning times of 21.92 and 48.71 in the 50 and 100 while also placing 2nd in the 100 fly in 51.92. Grousset is feeling good about qualifying for Paris and looking ahead, thinks his home Olympics will be the best meet of his life.