Martinenghi’s Comeback, American Pair Expected at Bolzano Cup

2018 BOLZANO CUP

Bolzano, Italy

November 3-4, 2018

Live stream

The 2018 Bolzano Cup is scheduled for this weekend, which will draw some of Italy’s top swimmers as well as an American contingent.

Notably, this meet will be a comeback for Nicolo Martinenghi. The Italian teenager and national record holder has missed several meets this year due to a groin injury, including the 2018 European Championships. As Italy has shown remarkable growth of late as a swimming nation, Martinenghi’s health and speed has become incredibly valuable. He’s spent most of 2018 rehabbing and resting, but he is expected to be back in the pool for this meet.

Martinenghi will likely find a worthy opponent in countrymate Fabio Scozzoli, the European record holder in the 50 SCM breast. Scozzoli has won fifteen Bolzano Cup titles in his career, and will be eyeing German swimmer Thomas Rupprath’s record eighteen titles.

Americans Lia Neal and Kendyl Stewart are both expected to attend the meet, too. Both women are training with Team Elite in San Diego. Brazilian Olympian Matheus Santana is also expected to compete this weekend.

There is a $1,000 prize for event winners at this competition. The meet will also be live streamed, with the link here.