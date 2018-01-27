Marshall Takes First Dual Meet in Nail-Biting Win over Ohio

MARSHALL VS. OHIO

Saturday, January 27, 2018

Athens, Ohio

Results

SCORES

Marshall University: 151.5

Ohio University: 147.5

PRESS RELEASE – MARSHALL

ATHENS, Ohio – The action came down to the final relay, but when it was over, the Marshall Swimming and Diving team escaped with its first win in Athens after knocking off the host Ohio Bobcats 151.5-147.5.

In that relay, the 400 Free Relay team of Darby Coles, Catherine Bendziewicz, Jordyn O’Dell and Anna Lynch took the win with a time of 3:29.67.

Emma Lockyer posted a first-place finish (200 Backstroke) with a time of 2:21.78 and a pair of second-place showings in the 200 Butterfly (2:05.51) and 200 IM (2:06.25) to pace Marshall.

The evening began with another strong relay showing after O’Dell, Bendziewicz, Hannah Robins and Lauren Cowher won the 200 Medley Relay with a mark of 1:45.69.

Bendziewicz also tied for the win in the 100 Breaststroke with a time of 1:05.95.

Caroline Wanner won the 200 Backstroke (2:04.94) and the 200 IM (2:06.13), while Anna Lynch paced the field in the 500 Freestyle in a time of 5:00.35.

The Thundering Herd will be back in action next weekend at the Virginia Technotational on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

PRESS RELEASE – OHIO

ATHENS, Ohio – The Bobcats concluded the first of two meets for this weekend when the Bobcats lost a nail-biter to Marshall 151.50 – 147.50. Despite the loss, Ohio totaled wins in 9 of the 16 events.

Ohio Swimming

The dual was kicked off with the 200-yard medley relay with a second-place finish from Ohio’s ‘A’ team consisting of senior Caroline Raley (Mobile, Ala.), sophomore Claire Mikesell (Clearfield, Pa.), junior Corrin Van Lanen (Green Bay, Wis.), and junior Mackenzie Hornstra (Naperville, Ill.) clocking in with a time of 1:46.21.

Ohio won the second event of the evening, the 1000-yard freestyle, with freshman Hannah Schlegel (Birdsboro, Pa.) in the lead with a final time of 10:12.15. Junior Ana Henderson (Danville, Calif.) and sophomore Mackenzie Caruthers (Hilliard, Ohio) followed shortly after placing fourth and fifth with times of 10:27.71 and 10:34.94, respectively.

In the 200 free, Ohio sophomore Emily Zimcosky (Smock, Pa.) won with a time of 1:51.63 followed by junior Emily Davis (Lexington, Ky.) with a time of 1:54.61 to place third.

In the 100 back, junior Corrin Van Lanen (Green Bay, Wis.) recorded a win with a time of 57.28 just ahead of senior Caroline Raley (Mobile, Ala.) in third with a time of 59.14.

There was a tie for first in the 100-yard breaststroke from sophomore Emilia Lahtinen (Ylojarvi, Finland) and Marshall’s Catherine Bendziewicz clocking in at 1:05.95. Mikesell came in next for the ‘Cats with a third-place finish and a time of 1:05.96.

The Bobcats won the next three events including the 200 fly with sophomore Sam Glass (Villa Hills, Ky.) posting a time of 2:04.69, the 50 free with Zimcosky posting a time of 24.08, and the 100 free with Van Lanen posting a time of 51.60.

In the 200-yard backstroke, Glass and Gosselin secured the second and third place with times of 2:05.24 and 2:07.44.

The Bobcats placed second in both the 200-yard breaststroke and the 500-yard freestyle with performances from Hornstra and Schlegel. Hornstra recorded a time of 2:22.25 in the 200 breast and Schlegel recorded a time of 5:02.68 in the 500 free.

The Bobcats next win was in the 100 fly with Van Lanen securing first with a time of 56.36.

In the 200 IM, Glass placed third with a time of 2:07.33.

The dual concluded with the 400-yard freestyle relay where Ohio’s ‘A’ team placed second consisting of Zimcosky, Davis, Schlegel, and Hornstra with a time of 3:33.86.

Ohio Diving

Junior Nicole Hughes (Cleveland, Ohio) won the 1-meter dive after totaling a score of 246.68 just ahead of sophomore Ireland Littlejohn (Grand Rapids, Mich.) in second with a score of 216.00.

Hughes was the only Bobcat competing in the 3-meter dive but secured the win with a final score of 245.63.

UP NEXT

Ohio will compete again tomorrow, Sat. Jan. 27, against Mid-American Conference foe, Bowling Green. The Bobcats will be honoring the careers of their four graduating seniors with ceremonies beginning at 1:45 p.m.