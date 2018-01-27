Liza Baykova Breaks 100 Free Pool Record as UNH Takes Maine

NEW HAMPSHIRE VS. MAINE

Saturday, January 27th, 2018

University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire

Results

SCORES:

New Hampshire: 167.5

Maine: 106.5

PRESS RELEASE – NEW HAMPSHIRE

DURHAM, N.H. – Liza Baykova (Moscow, Russia) won two individual events – one in record time – to lead the University of New Hampshire swimming & diving team to a 167.5-106.5 victory Friday against the University of Maine on Senior Night at Swasey Pool. (Moscow, Russia) won two individual events – one in record time – to lead the University of New Hampshire swimming & diving team to a 167.5-106.5 victory Friday against the University of Maine on Senior Night at Swasey Pool. Baykova, the reigning America East Swimmer of the Week, touched the wall in 49.85 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle to break the pool record established by Olympian and Dover, N.H. native Jenny Thompson 14 years ago. Baykova was also the fastest swimmer in the 50 free (23.50) and anchored the 200 medley relay team to a first-place finish with an aggregate time of 1:45.53. UNH won 15 of the 16 events to improve to 6-1 this season. Maine is now 1-2. UP NEXT:

New Hampshire returns to action Feb. 15-18 at the America East Championships, which will be held in Worcester, Mass.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The quartet of freshman Melissa Dingle (Brighton, Ontario), sophomore Milana Evsten(Stockholm, Sweden), sophomore Corinne Carbone (Medway, Mass.) and Baykova set the tone for the meet by winning the 200 medley relay.

Dingle also won two individual races. She swept the backstroke events with a time of 56.91 in the 100 and 2:03.68 in the 200.

Evsten bested the field in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:06.21.

Carbone would go on to win the 200 individual medley in 2:06.96. She also took second place in the 200 back in 2:06.85.

Freshman Paige Hillis (Mississauga, Ontario) was the fastest swimmer in both the 200 free (1:57.00) and 100 butterfly (59.08). She was also the runner-up in the 200 individual medley by touching the wall in 2:11.98

Freshman Emily Dolloff-Holt (Woodland Park, Colo.) was another multiple-event winner. She finished first in the 200 fly with a time of 2:07.36 and she was clocked in 2:25.14 to win the 200 breaststroke. She went on to place third in the 200 IM at 2:12.90.

(Woodland Park, Colo.) was another multiple-event winner. She finished first in the 200 fly with a time of 2:07.36 and she was clocked in 2:25.14 to win the 200 breaststroke. She went on to place third in the 200 IM at 2:12.90. UNH swept the top five places in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dive. Senior Hailee Miller (Milton, Mass.) captured first place in the 1m with 233.69 points. Sophomore Allison Stefanelli (Loudonville, N.Y.), the reigning America East Diver of the Week, won the 3m with 266.84 points; she was runner-up in the 1m with 229.95 points.

COACH’S QUIP:

“We turned in strong performances today that will set us up well as we prepare for conference,” UNH head coach Josh Willman said. “The divers had one of their best showings as a squad to date and we had a high percentage of in-season personal bests from our swimmers so we are really pleased with today’s results and the way things are coming together. We are looking forward to fine tuning over the upcoming weeks leading up to championships.”

SENIOR NIGHT:

PRESS RELEASE – MAINE

DURHAM, N.H. – The Maine Black Bears women’s swimming and diving team traveled to rival New Hampshire on Friday night, falling 167-106 to the Wildcats at Swasey Pool.

Maine won three events on the night, including 100-yd butterfly, when Victoria Kingston hit the touchpad in a time of 59.08.

In the 200-yd freestyle relay, the team of Emily Borger , Emma Blair , Sabrina Nuttall , and Juliana McDonald earned a first place finish, recording a time of 1:38.69.

The Black Bears also took first in the 500-yd freestyle, with Gabrielle Murphy taking first place with a time of 5:19.21. Murphy led the group of the Black Bears competing in the event, with Beartrix Lavigueur (5:25.09), and Alexandria Bromley (5:34.06) placing second and third, respectively.

Other top performances include the 200 medley relay, as the group of Blair, Nuttall, Rita Chen , and McDonald finished with a time of 1:50.00 to earn runner-up honors. The squad of Megan McGillivray , Ines Khiyara , Kingston, and Borger followed less than two seconds later for a third place finish (1:51.84).

Blair earned two more second-place finishes, with a season-best swim in the 50-yd freestyle (24.48), and followed that performance two events later with a 54:36 in the 100-yd freestyle. McDonald took third in the latter, with a time of 54.62.

McGillivray picked up a runner-up in 100-yd backstroke, registering a time of 1:00.21. Caroline Strolic finished just after McGillivray, placing third with a time of 1:01.73, and also picked up a runner-up swim a few events later in the 200-yd breaststroke (2:30.49).

The 100-yd breaststroke saw Nuttall pick up her second runner-up swim of the day (1:08.35).

In two events on Friday night, Shayla-Rose Kleisinger took second in the 500-yd freestyle (5:13.80), and third in the 200-yd freestyle (1:58.66).

The men’s and women’s teams are back in action tomorrow, with a dual meet at Providence. Tomorrow’s meet marks the last competition before the America East Championships on Feb. 18.