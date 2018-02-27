Mallory Comerford to Swim 500, Not 100 Fly, at NCAAs

The 2018 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship pre-selection psych sheets are out, with the University of Louisville’s Mallory Comerford opting out of the 100 fly, instead sticking with the 500 free.
With the absence of Stanford’s Ella Eastin in the 500, who last week posted the #2 time in the nation (4:34.04), Comerford is seeded 5th with a 4:35.78, whereas she would have been 6th in the 100 fly (50.92). In her stead, Louisville teammate Grace Oglesby moves up to the 6-spot with a 51.11.
Had Comerford not entered the 500, Louisville’s highest seed would have been freshman Sophie Cattermole at #13 with a 4:37.48.
More importantly, Comerford will try to defend her 200 free national title, which would be on the same night as the 100 fly. With co-champion Katie Ledecky out of the picture, she’ll duke it out with #1-seed Simone Manuel, #3-seed Siobhan Haughey, and the #4-and 5-seed DeLoof sisters from Michigan.
At ACCs last weekend, Comerford went 1:40.12 in her 800 free relay split, then went 1:42.17 in her individual 200 free. Her seed time of 1:41.17 is from Winter Nationals in December.
I remember watching Tom Shields pulling the 100 fly + 200 free double at 2011 NCAAs and thinking to myself that it looked absolutely miserable. I think she would do really well in the 50 too, but I get it’s also easier to have a slightly off swim in that and lose a lot of points.
He got last in consols in the 200 Free. In a one gender meet at the NCAA level, there’s not enough to between events to recover to perform well in the 2nd event.
😀 It looks like challenging Katie Ledecky is a fun for Mallory Comerford: “you avoid me at 200, I will race you at 500. You skip 500, I will find you in 1650”
“Here have a 5 second head start” – Ledecky
as good as Comerford is, no one can touch Ledecky after 200, yards or meters.
Hint: Everybody knows that. Therefore anything that suggests otherwise is a joke.
I’d say Bilquist dropping the 2 back (arguably her best event) in favor of the 100 free is a pretty big deal.
That is big
If true.
This *really* excites me; I’ve said for a long while that her sprint free potential is untapped. Can’t wait to see what she does.
Disagree on the sprints. While shes looked good on relay splits (both this year and in the past) she has missed the top 16 at NCAAs in the 50 free the past 2 years. Hopefully that changes this year. On the other hand she could have been top 5, if not higher in the 200back. I dont get the move frankly….the 100 is always loaded. Anyone know if this is official?