Mallory Comerford to Swim 500, Not 100 Fly, at NCAAs

The 2018 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship pre-selection psych sheets are out, with the University of Louisville’s Mallory Comerford opting out of the 100 fly, instead sticking with the 500 free.

With the absence of Stanford’s Ella Eastin in the 500, who last week posted the #2 time in the nation (4:34.04), Comerford is seeded 5th with a 4:35.78, whereas she would have been 6th in the 100 fly (50.92). In her stead, Louisville teammate Grace Oglesby moves up to the 6-spot with a 51.11.

Had Comerford not entered the 500, Louisville’s highest seed would have been freshman Sophie Cattermole at #13 with a 4:37.48.

More importantly, Comerford will try to defend her 200 free national title, which would be on the same night as the 100 fly. With co-champion Katie Ledecky out of the picture, she’ll duke it out with #1-seed Simone Manuel, #3-seed Siobhan Haughey, and the #4-and 5-seed DeLoof sisters from Michigan.

At ACCs last weekend, Comerford went 1:40.12 in her 800 free relay split, then went 1:42.17 in her individual 200 free. Her seed time of 1:41.17 is from Winter Nationals in December.