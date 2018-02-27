USA Swimming Website Reminds Members of New Reporting Requirements

The USA Swimming website today features a headline reminder to members about the new Safe Sport reporting requirements that went into effect earlier this month.

On February 14, President Donald Trump signed into law the “Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act of 2017,” which responded to the high-profile trial of former sports doctor Larry Nassar by requiring amateur sports federations to report sexual abuse allegations to law enforcement.

The new law applies not only to USA Swimming but to its adult members, who are now required to report suspected child abuse to law enforcement or to the United States Center for SafeSport within 24 hours. Failing to report the information to authorities can be punishable by criminal penalties, per the USA Swimming page.

Within USA Swimming, that group includes:

Coaches

Officials

Athletes

Meet directors

Team chaperones

USA Swimming Board members and national committee members

Club owners

Anyone with password access to USA Swimming’s SWIMS database

USA Swimming House of Delegates members

USA Swimming headquarters staff

Employees of USA Swimming, Zones, LSCs and member clubs who interact with athletes as a regular part of their duties.

(That list comes from the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s official list of “covered individuals”).

The USA Swimming page also says those covered individuals must report sexual misconduct, misconduct that is “reasonably related” to underlying allegations of sexual misconduct and retaliation related to allegations of sexual misconduct.

That law went into effect on February 14, the day it was signed.