Maggie MacNeil Picks Up 100 Butterfly Gold In A New Pan Ams Record (56.94)

2023 PAN AMERICAN GAMES

On the second day of the 2023 Pan American Games, Canada’s Maggie MacNeil established a new Pan Am Record in the 100 butterfly en route to her first individual gold medal of the meet.

MacNeil, the Tokyo 100 butterfly Olympic Champion, led the race from start to finish. She opened with a 26.79 split, jumping out to a .85 second lead over the rest of the field at the halfway point. MacNeil closed in 30.15, stopping the clock at 56.94.

She broke the Pan Am record of 57.24 by three-tenths, bringing the mark sub-57 seconds for the first time. The previous record was held by Kelsi Dahlia, set in 2015.

The time is a new 2023-24 season best for MacNeil. It betters the 57.13 she swam for 4th place just last weekend at the Athens stop on the World Cup circuit.

Split Comparison, MacNeil: Athens vs. Santiago

MacNeil — Pan American Games MacNeil — Athens World Cup 50 26.79 27.01 100 56.94 (30.15) 57.13 (30.12)

It was the opening 50 that made the difference for MacNeil in comparison to her swim in Athens. In Santiago, she was able to open her race under 27 seconds, which allowed her to get under 57 seconds for the first time this season. Her second 50s were almost even, with her Athens self three-hundredths quicker.

On Day 1 of the meet, MacNeil helped Canada to a gold medal in the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay. She is also set to race the individual 50/100 freestyles and will surely continue to be a factor on Canada’s relays as the meet continues.