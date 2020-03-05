M. Pac-12s: Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez Disqualified for False Start in 200 IM Prelims

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez got off to a fast start with his 200 breast time trial at the 2020 Pac-12 Championships, but was disqualified Thursday morning in one of his signature event. After putting up a 1:51.63 for a huge lifetime best and the #4 time in the NCAA in the 200 breast, Gonzalez was one of the favorites to win the 200 IM (if he wasn’t already).

He swam to a 1:43.03 in prelims, but was disqualified for a false start. Gonzalez, a transfer sophomore, was the 7th seed coming in. As a freshman at Auburn in 2018, he placed 2nd in the 200 IM at the SEC Championships behind only Florida’s Caeleb Dressel, who set the NCAA Record in that swim.

This is the 2nd big DQ of the meet for Cal. They appeared to win the 400 medley relay last night, taking down an 11-year-old Meet Record, but were disqualified for a false start on the breast-to-fly exchange. They’re currently 6th of 6 teams in the standings. However, despite the DQ, they had 4 men make the final. The Bears were led by Daniel Carr this morning with his lifetime best 1:42.15.

Arizona’s Thomas Anderson was also disqualified for his back-to-breast turn due to an over-rotation. He was the 3rd seed. The Wildcats still have 2 men in the championship heat.