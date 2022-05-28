Luke Greenbank Coming Off “One of the best blocks of training I’ve ever done”

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR
- Wednesday, May 25th & Thursday, May 26h
- Club Natació Sant Andreu, Barcelona
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Entries – Barcelona
- Livestream
- Results
Reported by Loretta Race.
MEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL
- GOLD – Luke Greenbank (GBR), 1:56.88
- SILVER – Pieter Coetze (RSA), 1:57.85
- BRONZE – Adam Telegdy (HUN), 1:57.96
After producing a morning time of 1:58.90 for the 2nd seed, Olympic bronze medalist in this men’s 200m back, Luke Greenbank, churned out a super solid result of 1:56.88 for the win.
With a front half of 56.52 and a back half of 1:00.36, Greenbank of Great Britain/Loughborough beat the next closest swimmer tonight by nearly a second.
Runner-up status went to 18-year-old Coetze (1:57.85), the South African who already nabbed silver in the 50m back earlier in this session. Hungary’s Adam Telegdy scored bronze in 1:57.96.
Although already pre-qualified for the World Championships, Greenbank was just 1:57.57 at the aforementioned British Championships. His swifter result here points to his being on a nice trajectory headed towards Budapest.
Ooohh, he’s coming for that 200 back 🥇