Luke Greenbank Coming Off “One of the best blocks of training I’ve ever done”

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR

Reported by Loretta Race.

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

After producing a morning time of 1:58.90 for the 2nd seed, Olympic bronze medalist in this men’s 200m back, Luke Greenbank, churned out a super solid result of 1:56.88 for the win.

With a front half of 56.52 and a back half of 1:00.36, Greenbank of Great Britain/Loughborough beat the next closest swimmer tonight by nearly a second.

Runner-up status went to 18-year-old Coetze (1:57.85), the South African who already nabbed silver in the 50m back earlier in this session. Hungary’s Adam Telegdy scored bronze in 1:57.96.

Although already pre-qualified for the World Championships, Greenbank was just 1:57.57 at the aforementioned British Championships. His swifter result here points to his being on a nice trajectory headed towards Budapest.