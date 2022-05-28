Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Luke Greenbank Coming Off “One of the best blocks of training I’ve ever done”

Comments: 1

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR

Reported by Loretta Race.

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

After producing a morning time of 1:58.90 for the 2nd seed, Olympic bronze medalist in this men’s 200m back, Luke Greenbankchurned out a super solid result of 1:56.88 for the win.

With a front half of 56.52 and a back half of 1:00.36, Greenbank of Great Britain/Loughborough beat the next closest swimmer tonight by nearly a second.

Runner-up status went to 18-year-old Coetze (1:57.85), the South African who already nabbed silver in the 50m back earlier in this session. Hungary’s Adam Telegdy scored bronze in 1:57.96.

Although already pre-qualified for the World Championships, Greenbank was just 1:57.57 at the aforementioned British Championships. His swifter result here points to his being on a nice trajectory headed towards Budapest.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Troyy
8 minutes ago

Ooohh, he’s coming for that 200 back 🥇

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!