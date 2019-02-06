Louisville Snags Verbal from SoCal Distance Freestyler Liberty William

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of Louisville women’s swimming and diving class of 2024, already consisting of Addie Farrington, Gabi Albiero, Paige Hetrick, Paige McCormick, and Tristen Ulett, has added a verbal commitment from Yucaipa, California’s Liberty Williams. The Riverside Aquatics Association freestyler wrote on her social media:

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Louisville, but above all I am so extremely grateful for this opportunity. I cannot thank the current staff and team enough for showing me what it means to be a Card and welcoming me into their family. Thank you to my family, friends, and everyone involved in helping me make this difficult but wonderful decision, I couldn’t imagine myself here without having you all to support, teach, and motivate me throughout my swimming career thus far. Finally, to my future teammates: I cannot wait to meet you (if I haven’t already) and represent the Cards alongside you!! L’s up ! #gocards ⚜️❤️”

Williams is a junior at Redlands East Valley High School and the 2018 CIF-Southern Section Division II champion in the 500 free. She also came in 5th in the 200 free at the section meet before going on to the California State Meet and placing 10th in the 500 and 22nd in the 200. Until December, her best times in the mid-distance and distance free events dated from the 2017 Kevin Perry Invitational where she won the 1000/1650, was runner-up in the 500, and placed 16th in the 200. Williams finished 5th in the 1650 free with a PB of 16:25.86 and placed 15th in the 500 free at 2018 Winter Juniors West. The following week she won the 200 (with a PB) and 500 free and was runner-up in the 1000 at CA/NV Sectionals.

Distance freestyle is somewhat of a weak link in the Cardinals’ lineup. The only Louisville miler to score at 2018 ACC Championships was then-junior Sophie Cattermole, who took 3rd with 16:00.78. In mid-distance free, Mallory Comerford and Cattermole pulled a 1-2 punch in the 500 at ACCs and Comerford won the 200 as well (Cattermole was a B-finalist and Casey Fanz was a C-finalist). Williams’ top times would have made her 15th in the 1650 and a C-finalist in the 500 free. It took 1:48.18 to get a second swim in the 200 free at ACCs.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:25.86

1000 free – 9:53.10

500 free – 4:47.87

200 free – 1:50.51

