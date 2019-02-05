NCAA Qualifiers: Who’s (Probably) In and Who Has Work to Do?

For elite teams, conference meets serve as somewhat of a warm up for nationals. They don’t fully taper their stars because they already secured nationals qualification earlier in the year. Which teams are in a position to rest less changes every year based on who has put up fast times already.

We can get an idea of which teams can comfortably avoid resting and which will have to drop everyone to obtain cuts by looking at how swimmer’s times so far this year compare to the projected nationals cuts I published last week.

In that article I projected both an exact cut estimate and a 95% confidence interval that the cuts are likely to fall in. Last year with projections using the same model all cuts fell within the projected confidence intervals.

If you need a refresher on how swimmers qualify for NCAA’s check out our article here. If you’re thinking “Didn’t the NCAA announce the A and B cuts months ago? Why are we guessing the cuts now?” The answer is there’s more to it than that. Check out the linked article for details.

To categorize times’ chances of getting in this year I called times that have been faster than the lower bound of the projected cut range in an event “Safe In.” Times in the confidence interval and faster than the projected cut are called “Bubble In,” and times in the confidence interval but slower than the projected cut are called “Bubble Out.”

The swimmers that are “Safe In” shouldn’t have anything to worry about. The model thinks there is a low chance that the cut will be outside the projected range and they are quicker than that already this season. The model thinks that the swimmers whose best event is “Bubble In” have a better than 50% chance of qualifying if they don’t improve their time at all at conference (obviously their chances will improve if they go faster). The swimmers whose best event is “Bubble Out” would not be a huge surprise if they qualified with their current time, but chances are better than not that they miss the meet unless they improve at conference.

Unsurprisingly the top ranked teams have the most likely qualifiers as of today. The women are led by Stanford who have 9 swimmers with at least one Safe In time, 1 swimmer with a Bubble In time, and 2 swimmers with Bubble Out times. Michigan, USC, Tennessee, and Texas A&M each have 7 swimmers with Safe In times.

The men are led by Cal who have 10 swimmers with at least 1 Safe In time, and 3 swimmers with Bubble In times. Texas are next with 9 Safe In swimmers, 3 Bubble In swimmers, and 5 Bubble Out swimmers.

The tables below contain the numbers of projected qualifiers with current times from each team, and below that how many times each swimmer from each team has in each category (swimmers not listed have 0 in all).

Team Qualifier Numbers

Number of swimmers on each team by their best qualification status in any event. That is if a swimmer has a time that is Safe In in one event and Bubble In in another, they count as Safe In only in the chart below.

Men

Safe In Bubble In Bubble Out California 10 3 0 Texas 9 3 5 Michigan 7 2 0 Stanford 5 2 3 Indiana 4 1 2 Florida 3 0 4 Georgia Tech 3 0 0 Alabama 2 0 1 Arizona 2 1 0 Arizona St 2 0 0 Georgia 2 2 0 Missouri 2 1 5 Missouri St. 2 0 0 NC State 2 2 1 Notre Dame 2 0 0 Southern Cali 2 1 3 Tennessee 2 1 1 Virginia 2 0 0 Brigham Young 1 0 0 Denver 1 0 1 Grand Canyon 1 1 0 Harvard 1 2 0 Louisville 1 0 2 Minnesota 1 0 0 Texas A&M 1 1 2 Florida St 0 1 1 Hawaii 0 0 1 LSU 0 0 1 Ohio St 0 0 2 Pittsburgh 0 0 1 UCSB 0 1 1 Utah 0 0 2

Women

Safe In Bubble In Bubble Out Stanford 9 1 2 Michigan 7 1 1 Southern Cali 7 1 0 Tennessee 7 1 0 Texas A&M 7 1 1 Indiana 6 2 0 California 5 1 1 NC State 5 4 2 Texas 5 4 1 Florida 4 1 2 Georgia 4 0 1 Minnesota 4 1 0 Kentucky 3 1 2 Missouri 3 1 2 Notre Dame 3 0 3 Arizona 2 2 1 Auburn 2 1 2 Louisville 2 4 2 Virginia 2 0 2 Alabama 1 1 0 Arkansas 1 0 1 Duke 1 0 1 Florida St 1 0 0 Hawaii 1 1 0 LSU 1 0 0 Northwestern 1 0 0 Ohio St 1 1 1 Penn St 1 0 1 Rutgers 1 0 1 SMU 1 0 0 South Carolina 1 0 0 Wisconsin 1 0 1 Yale 1 0 0 Akron 0 0 2 Arizona St 0 1 1 Liberty 0 0 1 New Mexico 0 0 1 Purdue 0 1 0 San Diego St 0 1 0 U.S. Navy 0 1 0 UNC 0 0 1 Villanova 0 0 1 Virginia Tech 0 0 1

Individual Qualifier Numbers

Number of times each swimmer has in each category. Everyone not listed here is likely out in all their events with their current times.

Men

Safe In Bubble In Bubble Out Alabama Bams, Laurent 1 Howard, Robert 3 Waddell, Zane 1 1 Arizona Dobbs, Chatham 2 1 Fail, Brooks 2 1 Iga, Jorge 1 Arizona St House, Grant 1 Poti, Zachary 2 Brigham Young Sorenson, Payton 1 California Carr, Daniel 1 1 Grieshop, Sean 1 2 Hoffer, Ryan 1 1 1 Jensen, Michael 1 1 Julian, Trenton 1 1 Mefford, Bryce 1 1 Norman, Nick 1 1 Quah, Zheng 1 1 Sand, Carson 1 Seliskar, Andrew 5 Sendyk, Pawel 2 Thomas, Mike 1 2 Whitley, Reece 2 Denver Auchinachie, Cameron 1 Gilbert, Colin 1 Florida Baqlah, Khader 1 1 Finke, Bobby 1 Freeman, Trey 1 Rooney, Maxime 2 Sanders, Grant 1 Smith, Kieran 1 Stokowski, Kacper 1 Florida St Kaleoaloha, Kanoa 1 Pisani, Will 1 Georgia Acevedo, Javier 1 1 2 Higgins, Walker 1 Murphy, Camden 2 Reed, Greg 1 Georgia Tech Correia, Rodrigo 1 1 Ferraro, Christian 1 Pumputis, Caio 2 2 Grand Canyon Antipov, Daniil 1 Nikolaev, Mark 1 3 Harvard Farris, Dean 3 1 1 Gures, Umitcan 1 Houck, Logan 1 Hawaii Kokko, Olli 1 Indiana Apple, Zach 1 1 Blaskovic, Bruno 2 Brinegar, Michael 1 Fantoni, Gabriel 1 Finnerty, Ian 1 Lanza, Vini 1 1 Samy, Mohamed 1 1 1 Louisville Acosta, Marcelo 1 Albiero, Nicolas 1 Harting, Zach 1 LSU Luht, Karl 1 Michigan Auboeck, Felix 1 1 Borges, Gus 1 1 Callan, Patrick 1 1 Chan, Will 1 Cope, Tommy 2 1 Montague, Jacob 1 1 Smachlo, Miles 1 1 Swanson, Charlie 2 1 Vargas Jacobo, Ricardo 2 Minnesota McHugh, Max 1 1 Missouri Alexander, Nick 2 1 Hicks, Caleb 1 Lima, Giovanny 1 OBrien, Jordan 2 Schreuders, Mikel 2 Staver, Nick 1 Walton, Alex 1 Wielinski, Jacob 1 Missouri St. Bish, Blair 1 Osvath, Artur 1 NC State Korstanje, Nyls 1 Molacek, Jacob 2 1 Ress, Justin 2 Stewart, Coleman 3 1 1 Vazaios, Andreas 3 Notre Dame Barta, Marci 1 Yeadon, Zach 2 Ohio St Gaziev, Ruslan 1 Loy, Andrew 1 Pittsburgh Helmbacher, Samy 1 Southern Cali Koenigsperger, Mario 1 Miljenic, Nikola 1 Mulcare, Patrick 1 1 Sancov, Alexei 1 Valente, Alex 1 Vissering, Carsten 1 Stanford Anderson, Matt 1 1 Calloni, Johannes 1 Conaton, Patrick 1 DeVine, Abrahm 1 Hirschberger, Matthew 1 Levant, Jack 2 Liang, Alex 1 Murphy, James 1 Roy, Daniel 1 Sweetser, True 1 1 Tennessee Decoursey, Kyle 1 Dunphy, Matthew 1 1 Garcia, Matthew 1 Reilman, Joey 2 1 1 Texas Artmann, Josh 1 Collins, Jack 1 Haas, Townley 2 Harty, Ryan 2 Jackson, Tate 2 1 Katz, Austin 1 Kibler, Drew 2 2 Koustik, Andrew 1 Newkirk, Jeff 1 1 Pomajevich, Sam 1 1 Sannem, Jake 1 Scheinfeld, Charlie 2 Shebat, John 1 1 Vines, Braden 1 Willenbring, Matthew 1 Yeager, Chris 1 Zettle, Alex 1 Texas A&M Bobo, Clayton 1 Casas, Shaine 2 1 Martinez, Angel 1 Walker, Benjamin 1 UCSB Hotchkiss, Logan 1 Tittle, Mason 1 Utah Becker, Nicholas 1 McArthur, Daniel 1 Virginia Fong, Zach 1 1 Giller, Robby 1

Women