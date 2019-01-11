Mid-Season Check In: How Are the NCAA Freshmen Men Faring So Far?

How freshmen do as they break into the NCAA is always a hot topic. You have the set of stars who have been killing it at the age group level, or the international standouts who are making a name for themselves at big meets. You have the swimmers with less national name recognition who hit their stride and blow up in college. Athletes respond differently to their new campus, new training atmosphere, new schedule, new friends, and new challenges. A freshman who starts off the year hot might not close out on a high note, and vice versa.

So, here’s a look at the top 10 in every NCAA event. Freshmen men only. Here is a link to our women’s ranks.

Of course there will be many names all over these lists that we’re very familiar with, such as Drew Kibler, Jack Levant, Reece Whitley, Patrick Callan, Alexei Sancov, Matthew Willenbring, etc. but there have also been several breakout swimmers in the freshmen class in the first half of this season.

Charlie Scheinfeld came to Texas as a fairly typical upper-tier breaststroke recruit. To keep it short and sweet, he has exploded. Scheinfeld came into the NCAA as a 53.6 100 breaststroker, and has dropped all the way to 51.4 in just one semester. He’s dropped from 1:55.9 to 1:52.7 in the 200 breast. On top of that, he has proven himself to be very competitive when competing against the likes of Ian Finnerty and Carsten Vissering in medley relays.

Mazen Shoukri (Grand Canyon), an Egyptian native, has already began making a big impact on a GCU team that is only in its 2nd year of full NCAA eligibility. He has found success in the 50, where he’s been 19.87 so far this season, but he’s really shining in the 100 free currently, having swum a 43.40 for the 3rd fastest freshmen time this year.

Shaine Casas (Texas A&M) was an Honorable Mention in our list of the high school class of 2018 recruits, but he has proven himself to be one of the most impactful freshmen in the NCAA this season. You’ll find Casas ranked 1st in the 100 back (45.99), 1st in the 200 back (1:40.04), 2nd in the 200 IM (1:43.06), and 3rd in the 100 fly (46.70).

Marci Barta (Notre Dame) was excpected to be a fast IM’er based on his LCM 400 IM best time of 4:15, and he has definitely done a great job of bringing down his yards time to be on the same level as his meters time. Barta has been 3:41.67 so far in the 400 IM, the fastest freshmen by 3 seconds, and the 2nd fastest overall in the NCAA.

Also, here are some team stats based on how many times each team shows up on these lists:

Texas is unsurprisingly leading the way with their killer freshmen class, having a total of 19 swims make the top 10 rankings. Sprint star Daniel Krueger als0 didn’t get a mid-season invite due to illness, and it can be reasonably stated that he would have cracked the top 10 in class, which would have boosted Texas’ numbers into the 20s.

Florida has the 2nd highest number of swims in these rankings, again not too surprising due to the strength of their freshmen class. Florida comes in at 11 total swims in these rankings, and they have a swimmer in the top 10 in every event, except the 2 breaststroke events.

Mizzou comes in 3rd for most swims to crack the top 10, totalling 10 swims. That may surprise some readers, but when we step back and examine it, there’s really no surprise here at all. Mizzou’s freshmen class is loaded with talent. They have Kyle Leach in sprint free, Jack Dahlgren in the more mid-distance free events and both backstrokes, Jack Dubois is so far one of the fastest freshmen milers, and Danny Kovac is currently leading the 100 fly, and is hanging in there in a tough breaststroke and IM class.

50 Freestyle SCY Male Rank Name Time Team 1 Korstanje, Nyls 19.29 NC State 2 Kibler, Drew 19.35 Texas 3 Davis, Will 19.53 Florida 4 Casas, Shaine 19.59 Texas A&M 5 Bobo, Clayton 19.72 Texas A&M 6 Chan, Will 19.75 Michigan 7 Gaziev, Ruslan 19.79 Ohio St 8 Ksiazek, Kuba 19.80 Florida St 9 Shoukri, Mazen 19.87 Grand Canyon 10 Hamblin, Brandon 19.89 Indiana

100 Freestyle SCY Male Rank Name Time Team 1 Bobo, Clayton 43.28 Texas A&M 2 Willenbring, Matthew 43.36 Texas 3 Shoukri, Mazen 43.40 Grand Canyon 4 Acin, Nikola 43.53 Purdue 5 Sancov, Alexei 43.54 Southern Cali 6 Ercegovic, Marin 43.60 Arizona 7 Leach, Kyle 43.63 Missouri 8 Ksiazek, Kuba 43.79 Florida St 9 Davis, Will 43.81 Florida 10 Gonzalez, Mason 43.81 Stanford

200 Freestyle SCY Male Rank Name Time Team 1 Kibler, Drew 1:32.20 Texas 2 Levant, Jack 1:32.61 Stanford 3 Callan, Patrick 1:33.89 Michigan 4 Sancov, Alexei 1:34.22 Southern Cali 5 Bobo, Clayton 1:34.41 Texas A&M 6 Willenbring, Matthew 1:34.66 Texas 7 Gaziev, Ruslan 1:34.97 Ohio St 8 Namir, Daniel 1:35.11 Arizona 9 Freeman, Trey 1:35.16 Florida 10 Bresette, Liam 1:35.19 Arizona St

500 Freestyle SCY Male Rank Name Time Team 1 Callan, Patrick 4:12.56 Michigan 2 Levant, Jack 4:13.11 Stanford 3 Kibler, Drew 4:15.09 Texas 4 Zettle, Alex 4:15.59 Texas 5 Freeman, Trey 4:16.34 Florida 6 Johansson, Victor 4:17.06 Southern Cali 7 Brinegar, Michael 4:19.10 Indiana 8 Koustik, Andrew 4:19.10 Texas 9 Abruzzo, Andrew 4:19.28 Georgia 10 Dahlgren, Jack 4:19.56 Missouri

1650 Freestyle SCY Male Rank Name Time Team 1 Brinegar, Michael 14:40.38 Indiana 2 Finke, Bobby 14:55.39 Florida 3 Becker, Nicholas 14:58.40 Utah 4 Calvillo, Mikey 15:01.15 Indiana 5 Krawczyk, Pawel 15:04.66 Missouri St. (M) 6 Zettle, Alex 15:07.72 Texas 7 Freeman, Trey 15:10.95 Florida 8 Abruzzo, Andrew 15:11.73 Georgia 9 Dubois, Jack 15:15.86 Missouri 10 Johansson, Victor 15:17.22 Southern Cali

100 Backstroke SCY Male Rank Name Time Team 1 Casas, Shaine 45.99 Texas A&M 2 Stokowski, Kacper 46.23 Florida 3 Park, Jason 46.69 Texas 4 Fonder, Khalil 47.22 Arizona St 5 Fridlander, David 47.36 Utah 6 Blevins-Boor, Ben 47.74 Tennessee 7 Dunham, Bradley 47.77 Georgia 8 Dahlgren, Jack 47.84 Missouri 9* Gwin, Isaac 47.88 Air Force (M) 9* Whyte, Mitchell 47.88 Louisville

200 Backstroke SCY Male Rank Name Time Team 1 Casas, Shaine 1:40.04 Texas A&M 2 Dahlgren, Jack 1:42.26 Missouri 3 Park, Jason 1:42.30 Texas 4 Boratto, Alex 1:42.89 Stanford 5 Gogulski, Ethan 1:42.94 Texas A&M 6 Fridlander, David 1:43.21 Utah 7 Stokowski, Kacper 1:43.34 Florida 8 Smith, Kieran 1:43.39 Florida 9 Mauldin, Caleb 1:43.47 U.S. Navy 10 Gridley, Ryan 1:43.62 Northwestern

100 Breaststroke SCY Male Rank Name Time Team 1 Scheinfeld, Charlie 51.41 Texas 2 Whitley, Reece 51.49 California 3 McHugh, Max 51.73 Minnesota 4 Chan, Will 52.55 Michigan 5 Britton, Andrew 53.30 Utah 6 Kovac, Danny 53.53 Missouri 7 Mathews, Jason 53.89 Ohio St 8 Smith, Sterling 53.98 UNC 9 Bastian, Izaak 54.16 Florida St 10 Bottelberghe, Josh 54.27 Notre Dame

200 Breaststroke SCY Male Rank Name Time Team 1 Whitley, Reece 1:52.47 California 2 Scheinfeld, Charlie 1:52.78 Texas 3 McHugh, Max 1:54.20 Minnesota 4 Roy, Daniel 1:54.62 Stanford 5 Vines, Braden 1:55.22 Texas 6 Mathews, Jason 1:55.96 Ohio St 7 Zhang, Evan 1:56.62 Army 8 Bottelberghe, Josh 1:57.17 Notre Dame 9 Dominguez, Josue 1:57.25 Brigham Young 10 Bastian, Izaak 1:57.29 Florida St

100 Butterfly SCY Male Rank Name Time Team 1 Kovac, Danny 46.46 Missouri 2 Korstanje, Nyls 46.48 NC State 3 Casas, Shaine 46.70 Texas A&M 4 Fonder, Khalil 46.90 Arizona St 5 Koustik, Andrew 47.04 Texas 6 Davis, Will 47.08 Florida 7 Mathias, Van 47.09 Indiana 8 McCusker, Max 47.34 Florida St 9 Smith, Zachary 47.41 Notre Dame 10 Gures, Umitcan 47.54 Harvard

200 Butterfly SCY Male Rank Name Time Team 1 Koustik, Andrew 1:42.39 Texas 2 Brown, Zachary 1:43.39 NC State 3 Levant, Jack 1:43.40 Stanford 4 Khosla, Raunak 1:44.13 Princeton 5 Mathias, Van 1:44.62 Indiana 6 Barta, Marci 1:44.77 Notre Dame 7 Smith, Zachary 1:45.20 Notre Dame 8 Bybee, Cody 1:45.54 Arizona St 9 Wilby, Mason 1:45.54 Kentucky 10 Cook, Zach 1:45.84 Indiana

200 Individual Medley SCY Male Rank Name Time Team 1 Willenbring, Matthew 1:42.77 Texas 2 Casas, Shaine 1:43.06 Texas A&M 3 Barta, Marci 1:44.73 Notre Dame 4 Whitley, Reece 1:44.80 California 5 Vines, Braden 1:45.06 Texas 6 Smith, Kieran 1:45.14 Florida 7 Kovac, Danny 1:45.43 Missouri 8 Khosla, Raunak 1:45.46 Princeton 9 Bratanov, Coco 1:46.14 Texas A&M 10 Mathias, Van 1:46.34 Indiana