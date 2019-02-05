Distance Freestyler Alan Flower Commits to Bucknell

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alan Flower, a senior at Centerville High School in Centerville, Ohio, has committed to swim for Bucknell University next fall. Flower moved to Ohio from Vacaville, California at the start of his junior year. He trains year-round with Dayton Raiders under Kevin Weldon.

The #DaytonRaiders want to Congratulate Senior Swimmer Alan Flower on his commitment to @Bucknell_SWIMDV where he plans to continue his athletic and academic careers!

We are SO proud of you Alan for making your goals a reality! Keep up the hard work!

GO RAIDERS!!💚@swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/451to0reB6 — Dayton Raiders (@DaytonRaider) January 15, 2019

Flower is mainly a distance freestyler. He swam the 200/500 free double in high school last year, finishing 20th and 14th (4:44.79) in the respective events at the 2018 Ohio High School Division I State Championships. At the Ohio LSC Senior Championships (Tim Myers Senior Meet) in November, Flower significantly improved his year-over-year times in the 100 free (-1.6 seconds), 200 free (-3.6), 500 free (-10.1), 1650 free (-23.3), and 100 fly (-1.4). He also competed at Winter Juniors East in December, swimming the 500 free, 1650 free, and 400 IM.

Flower’s best mile time would have scored in the top-8 at 2018 Patriot League Championships along with then-freshmen Mitch Gavars and Matt Rakovec. He also would have joined them in the B final of the 500 free. The Bison finished third behind Navy and Army at last year’s conference meet, a mere 5.5 points ahead of Boston University. Gavars and Rakovec, along with current freshman Carter Weiland, will make a formidable training group for Flower when he arrives on campus next fall.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:44.34

500 free – 4:33.04

200 free – 1:42.62

400 IM – 4:03.39

