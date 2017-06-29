Lilly King Dips Under 30 for Championship Record in 50 Breast

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

A day after scorching the 200 breaststroke and punching her ticket to Worlds, Lilly King once again demonstrated her range by throwing down a 29.96 in the preliminaries of the 50 breast. That time set a new championship record, and moved her to #2 in the world this year, just behind Russian Yulia Efimova.

The championship record previously belonged to Jessica Hardy, with a time of 30.12 at the 2014 National Championships. Hardy is one of two other US woman to have dipped under 30 second in the event. She owns the US Open and American Records, having gone 29.80 twice. The first, in 2009 at the U.S. Open, came following a one year suspension after she tested positive for clenbuterol, earned her both records. She equaled that time at the 2013 World Championships in Barcelona, earning her a bronze medal in the event.

Breeja Larson is the only other US woman to have ever broken 30 seconds. She placed 4th in Barcelona, just behind Hardy, with a time of 29.95, just 0.01 ahead of King’s mark from this morning.