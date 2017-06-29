Daniel Carr Wins 50 Back Swimoff for Championship Final Spot

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

On day 3 prelims of the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials, we saw plenty of swimoffs. One of those occurred in the men’s 50 back. In prelims, there was a tie between 3 men for the 8th place spot, as Jacob Pebley, Bob Glover, and Daniel Carr all clocked in at 25.30. Pebley opted out of the swimoff, but Glover and Carr returned to battle it out for a spot in the championship final.

The two swimmers were stroke-for-stroke throughout the race, and it came down to the touch. Carr got his hand to the wall faster at the finish, winning by the slimmest possible margin. He touched with a winning time of 25.27, while Glover followed a nail behind in 25.28.

Carr will now advance to tonight’s championship final, while Glover will swim in lane 4 of the B final.