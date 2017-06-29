2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
Updating an earlier story, Batman-themed showman Zach Harting beat out Miles Smachlo in a swim-off this morning to resolve a tie for 8th place, and a chance to swim in tonight’s A-final of the 100 fly.
Both men went 53.16 this morning to tie for 8th place – lifetime-bests in both cases.
At first, it looked like the swim-off might result in yet another tie, as Harting and Smachlo both hit the 50m wall in exactly 25.17 seconds. But Harting pulled ahead down the home stretch, outsplitting Smachlo 27.46 to 27.91. Both men lowered their times from this morning, with Harting winning in 52.63 and Smachlo touching in 53.08.
Harting will swim in lane 8 tonight for the A-final, where he will line up against top seeds Jack Conger and Caeleb Dressel, among others. Smachlo will get lane four in the B-final, and both will be competing for spots on the World University Games team, although now Harting also has an outside chance at making the World Championships squad.
8 Comments on "Harting Wins Swim Off Over Smachlo to Make 100 Fly A-Final"
Who else can’t stand this kid?
I’m sure he’s a great kid but turn down the antics and let people appreciate your swimming talent and save the costumes for Halloween
Do away with the batman cape and mask. You’re not 6 yrs old anymore!!
Darn those people that aren’t afraid to stand out! They should all live inside the little mental box I’ve formed for them!
Reminds me of Gary Hall Jr.
I think it adds to the swimming personally. Sports can be so rigid and rife with rules regulations. in a pool full of conformists one man chooses to stand alone…. BATMAN!
and wow on a stellar 52point 100FLY… hope the kids makes WUGS
Take a deep breath and say, “It’s all O.K.”
Batman is probably the 8th best superhero, so, it’s fitting!