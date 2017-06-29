Harting Wins Swim Off Over Smachlo to Make 100 Fly A-Final

  8 Robert Gibbs | June 29th, 2017 | National, News, Previews & Recaps

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Updating an earlier story, Batman-themed showman Zach Harting beat out Miles Smachlo in a swim-off this morning to resolve a tie for 8th place, and a chance to swim in tonight’s A-final of the 100 fly.

Both men went 53.16 this morning to tie for 8th place – lifetime-bests in both cases.

At first, it looked like the swim-off might result in yet another tie, as Harting and Smachlo both hit the 50m wall in exactly 25.17 seconds.  But Harting pulled ahead down the home stretch, outsplitting Smachlo 27.46 to 27.91.  Both men lowered their times from this morning, with Harting winning in 52.63 and Smachlo touching in 53.08.

Harting will swim in lane 8 tonight for the A-final, where he will line up against top seeds Jack Conger and Caeleb Dressel, among others.  Smachlo will get lane four in the B-final, and both will be competing for spots on the World University Games team, although now Harting also has an outside chance at making the World Championships squad.

 

Midwest Madness

Who else can’t stand this kid?

I’m sure he’s a great kid but turn down the antics and let people appreciate your swimming talent and save the costumes for Halloween

Vote Up4-36Vote Down Reply
45 minutes 15 seconds ago
Sarcastic

Do away with the batman cape and mask. You’re not 6 yrs old anymore!!

Vote Up2-14Vote Down Reply
32 minutes 14 seconds ago
Ex Quaker

Darn those people that aren’t afraid to stand out! They should all live inside the little mental box I’ve formed for them!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
17 minutes 20 seconds ago
Rocket Bay

Reminds me of Gary Hall Jr.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
9 minutes 48 seconds ago
Coach John

I think it adds to the swimming personally. Sports can be so rigid and rife with rules regulations. in a pool full of conformists one man chooses to stand alone…. BATMAN!

and wow on a stellar 52point 100FLY… hope the kids makes WUGS

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
43 seconds ago
MIKE IN DALLAS

Take a deep breath and say, “It’s all O.K.”

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
29 minutes 58 seconds ago
Josh

Batman is probably the 8th best superhero, so, it’s fitting!

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
20 minutes 4 seconds ago
