Harting Wins Swim Off Over Smachlo to Make 100 Fly A-Final

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Updating an earlier story, Batman-themed showman Zach Harting beat out Miles Smachlo in a swim-off this morning to resolve a tie for 8th place, and a chance to swim in tonight’s A-final of the 100 fly.

Both men went 53.16 this morning to tie for 8th place – lifetime-bests in both cases.

At first, it looked like the swim-off might result in yet another tie, as Harting and Smachlo both hit the 50m wall in exactly 25.17 seconds. But Harting pulled ahead down the home stretch, outsplitting Smachlo 27.46 to 27.91. Both men lowered their times from this morning, with Harting winning in 52.63 and Smachlo touching in 53.08.

Harting will swim in lane 8 tonight for the A-final, where he will line up against top seeds Jack Conger and Caeleb Dressel, among others. Smachlo will get lane four in the B-final, and both will be competing for spots on the World University Games team, although now Harting also has an outside chance at making the World Championships squad.