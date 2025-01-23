Liberty Sweeps ASUN Weekly Swimming & Diving Honors

Courtesy: Liberty Athletics

Liberty sophomore Kamryn Cannings has been named Atlantic Sun (ASUN) Conference Women’s Swimmer of the Week, while sophomore Shannon Icard was named ASUN Women’s Diver of the Week.

This is the 14th time in program history, and second this season, that Liberty has swept its conference swimmer and diver of the week honors in the same week.

Cannings earns her third career ASUN Swimmer of the Week honor and first of the season. She joins Aly Bozzuto (Oct. 17, Nov. 13) as Lady Flames who have been named ASUN Swimmer of the Week this season.

Icard receives her first career ASUN weekly honor. She is the fourth Lady Flame this season to be named ASUN Diver of the Week, joining Mary Herndon (Oct. 17), Maddie Freece (Oct. 24) and Chloe LaCount (Nov. 27).

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Cannings won four individual events on the weekend at East Carolina, the first Lady Flame since Chloe Harris (Oct. 22-23, 2021 at Marshall) to win four events in a two-day dual meet.

Cannings won the 50 free (23.86), 100 free (51.93), 100 fly (56.61) and 200 fly (2:05.09) while also swimming on three out of four relays. She ended the meet by chasing down ECU on the anchor leg, swimming the fastest split of anyone in the event (23.02) to earn the 200 free relay win (1:34.89 to 1:34.95).

Hailing from Quitman, Ga., Icard had a standout meet against East Carolina on the weekend, leading the Lady Flames in total diving points.

She finished third in three-meter diving with a team-best 265.73 points. It was her second-best three-meter score this season. Icard placed fourth in one-meter diving with 241.65 points, which was also her second best score on one-meter during the 2024-25 campaign.

The Lady Flames will return home for their final regular season dual meet of the season, hosting Campbell and UNC Asheville on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at Liberty Natatorium.