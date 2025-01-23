Recapping 2024: A Top Year for Swimming

Courtesy of Competitor, a SwimSwam partner.

2024 was a year to remember in the swimming world. Between the exciting competition at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials and the standout races at the Paris Olympics, 2024 was filled with performances that kept swimming fans on the edge of their seats. Let’s dive into some of the moments that made last year one for the books.

Competitor Lane Lines Saw World-Records Shatter

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials, held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, delivered unforgettable moments as the nation’s top athletes competed at the highest level. Team Competitor was proud to not only witness many of these incredible races but also play a crucial role, with our racing lanes used throughout the 9-day event, supporting numerous world-record-breaking performances.

Katie Ledecky is Still the GOAT

In 2024, Katie Ledecky continued to prove herself as one of the world’s top athletes. At the Paris Olympics, she went home with two gold medals in the Women’s 1500m Freestyle and Women’s 800m Freestyle – making history as the first woman to win the same individual event at four-straight Olympics (800m free), along with a silver in the Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay and a bronze in the Women’s 400m Freestyle.

Simone Manuel Made a Big Comeback

Simone Manuel secured victory – and a personal best – in the 50m freestyle at the 2024 Olympic Trials, joining swimming legends Jenny Thompson and Dara Torres as one of only three women since 1988 to claim multiple Trials titles in the 50 free.

Gretchen Walsh Broke 11 World Records in a Single Meet

Gretchen Walsh had an absolutely jaw-dropping 2024, capping it off with an unforgettable performance at the World Short Course Championships in Budapest. She didn’t just break records—she smashed 11 world records in one meet, cementing her spot at the top of the list for the most world records broken at a single competition, passing legends like Mark Spitz and Michael Phelps.

Bobby Finke Made Waves in Men’s Swimming

2-Time Olympian Bobby Finke continued to impress in 2024, delivering performances in the Men’s 1500m Freestyle and Men’s 800m Freestyle that earned him gold and silver medals, respectively.

It's clear 2024 was a defining year for swimming, setting the stage for even greater moments in 2025.

