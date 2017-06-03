Ledecky: “I’m happy with the changes I’ve made this weekend” (Video)

  0 Coleman Hodges | June 03rd, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series, National, News, Video

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE:

  1. Katie Ledecky– 1:55.34
  2. Siobhan Haughey– 1:58.14
  3. Katie Drabot– 1:58.85

Stanford’s Katie Ledecky blasted her way to the top of the world rankings, tearing through the water en route to a world-leading 1:55.34. That was also a new Meet Record for Ledecky, taking down the former mark of 1:55.68 done by Femke Heemskerk in 2015.

There were 2 members of the Cardinal on tonight’s podium, as Katie Drabot joined her teammate with a 1:58.85 for bronze. Finishing between them was Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey with a 1:58.14. Cal’s Katie McLaughlin was just a few tenths shy of the podium in 1:49.11, while Wisconsin’s Cierra Runge (1:59.82) joined them under 2:00 to take 5th.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »