Ledecky: “I’m happy with the changes I’ve made this weekend” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE:

Stanford’s Katie Ledecky blasted her way to the top of the world rankings, tearing through the water en route to a world-leading 1:55.34. That was also a new Meet Record for Ledecky, taking down the former mark of 1:55.68 done by Femke Heemskerk in 2015.

There were 2 members of the Cardinal on tonight’s podium, as Katie Drabot joined her teammate with a 1:58.85 for bronze. Finishing between them was Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey with a 1:58.14. Cal’s Katie McLaughlin was just a few tenths shy of the podium in 1:49.11, while Wisconsin’s Cierra Runge (1:59.82) joined them under 2:00 to take 5th.