Brad Tandy Rips 22.0 50 free at SW Classic Meet in Tucson

Swimming at a small meet in Tucson this weekend, South African Olympian Brad Tandy threw down a 22.06 to blow away the rest of the field by almost two full seconds. He took .66 off of his prelims swim of 22.72, and according to Tandy, that 22.7 was without a tech suit. His 22.06 in finals would be the 18th-best time in the world this year. The 26-year-old is training with Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics, where most of the University of Arizona squad trains outside of the NCAA season.

Results on Meet Mobile under ‘2017 SW Classic Meet’

Tandy is already tied for the world’s 10th-best time this year with a 21.97, which he shares with Japanese sprinters Shinri Shioura and Katsumi Nakamura. He posted that time at the 2017 South African Nationals, where he won the event and punched his ticket to the 2017 World Championships in Budapest. Tandy wasn’t far off of that 21.97 tonight, going less than a tenth slower.

A 22.06 at a small-scale meet in early June is a good sign for Tandy, who finished 6th at the 2016 Olympics in a tie with Brazilian star Bruno Fratus (21.79). He’s broken the 22-second barrier six times in his career, the first time being at U.S. Winter Nationals in December of 2015, with three more of those instances occurring at the Rio Games.

Tandy said he “wanted that 21 but that can wait for the bigger event.” That bigger event is the 2017 Worlds, where he’ll look to make another finals appearance at a major international meet after his 6th place finish in Rio.

“[I’m] feeling strong and confident in my training leading up to worlds. [I] believe if things go to plan I’ll have another shot at a podium spot or fast finals,” said Tandy, adding that it “was good to see that I would’ve been up with the guys out at Santa Clara.” His 22.06 would’ve placed 2nd in Santa Clara tonight at the Arena Pro Swim Series, behind only Vlad Morozov‘s 21.97, and ahead of big names like Nathan Adrian and Marcelo Chierighini.

“[I] have more racing tomorrow but trying not to take it too serious and enjoy,” said Tandy.