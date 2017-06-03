Ryan Murphy would love an avocado sponsorship (Video)

  Arena Pro Swim Series

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 200 BACK:

  1. Ryan Murphy– 1:57.09
  2. Jacob Pebley– 1:57.41
  3. Grigory Tarasevich– 1:59.41

Cal’s Olympic backstroke duo of Ryan Murphy and Jacob Pebley battled closely in this race. Murphy flipped slightly ahead at the 100 in 57.37, with Pebley hot on his heels in 57.60. They swam their races very similarly, with each coming home in a 29-low on the last 50. At the touch, Murphy hit first in 1:57.09 to Pebley’s 1:57.41.

Russian Olympian Grigory Tarasevich (1:59.41), a Louisville All-American, was the only other man to break 2:00 tonight. Cal’s Andy Song came in behind him with a new best time for 4th. Song’s 2:01.68 knocked over half a second off his former best of 2:02.20.

