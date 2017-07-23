Ledecky Hits 2nd Fastest Swim of All-Time, Meet Record In 400 Free

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Katie Ledecky won her first of a potential four individual gold medals on night 1 in Budapest, registering a new Championship Record in the women’s 400 freestyle.

After first breaking the meet record in the heats in 3:59.06, Ledecky re-lowered it down to 3:58.34, the 2nd fastest swim of all-time. With that swim, Ledecky now owns nine of the ten fastest swims in history, moving Federica Pellegrini‘s 3:59.15 from 2009 down to 10th with her two swims today. Additionally, she now owns 13 of the 14 fastest swims in history.

Ledecky’s teammate Leah Smith got in there for silver in a time of 4:01.54, and teenagers Li Bingjie (4:03.25) and Ariarne Titmus (4:04.26) took 3rd and 4th.

Women’s 400 Free All-Time Top 10 Performances