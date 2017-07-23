2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
- Full Competition Schedule
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Omega Results
- Pick ’em Contest
- Event-by-Event Previews
Katie Ledecky won her first of a potential four individual gold medals on night 1 in Budapest, registering a new Championship Record in the women’s 400 freestyle.
After first breaking the meet record in the heats in 3:59.06, Ledecky re-lowered it down to 3:58.34, the 2nd fastest swim of all-time. With that swim, Ledecky now owns nine of the ten fastest swims in history, moving Federica Pellegrini‘s 3:59.15 from 2009 down to 10th with her two swims today. Additionally, she now owns 13 of the 14 fastest swims in history.
Ledecky’s teammate Leah Smith got in there for silver in a time of 4:01.54, and teenagers Li Bingjie (4:03.25) and Ariarne Titmus (4:04.26) took 3rd and 4th.
Women’s 400 Free All-Time Top 10 Performances
- Katie Ledecky, 3:56.46 – 2016 Olympic final
- Katie Ledecky, 3:58.34 – 2017 Worlds final
- Katie Ledecky, 3:58.37 – 2014 Pan Pacs final
- Katie Ledecky, 3:58.44 – 2017 Nationals final
- Katie Ledecky, 3:58.71 – 2016 Olympic prelim
- Katie Ledecky, 3:58.86 – 2015 Nationals final
- Katie Ledecky, 3:58.98 – 2016 Olympic Trials final
- Katie Ledecky, 3:59.06 – 2017 Worlds prelim
- Katie Ledecky, 3:59.13 – 2015 Worlds final
- Federica Pellegrini, 3:59.15 – 2009 Worlds final
Leave a Reply
6 Comments on "Ledecky Hits 2nd Fastest Swim of All-Time, Meet Record In 400 Free"
Ledecky is and will continue to be a dominant swimmer for years to come. With that said, does anyone else think she may have reached her peak in 2016?
All I know is that I sure hope not. Definitely expected faster then that time based on her very un rested time from trials.
I think that right now she is choosing to pick her battles. I think we should expect big things in her 800 and 200 but if not…. than maybe so ( to the disappointment of us all)
How about some perspective?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pivXUhLwfbo
I’m beginning to worry about “1500 final-200free semi” double. She was more than a second slower in 400 relay than she did it in Rio. It is either 50 minutes wasn’t enough time for her to recover after 400 ( not like world record race) or we see similar problems with her tapering as what’s happened at NCAA final. She looks no better than at trials by far. Whatever the situation is we may witness the same difficulties with 200semi and following 200 final as she had in Kazan when she was two years younger.
Katie Ledecky did not have to swim the preliminaries and final of the women’s 400 m freestyle prior to the women’s 4 x100 m freestyle relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics.