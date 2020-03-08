Leah Smith Talks Suited Swims with Arizona Pro Group (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE TIMED FINALS

PSS Record: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016

Top 3

Leah Smith consistently held 31s throughout the majority of the race, coming home in 30.46 to clock in a season best of 8:23.46. Tying her seed time for second place was Hali Flickinger, clocking in an 8:29.96. Touching in for third was Kaersten Meitz, coming in just off her SB (8:31.85) at 8:32.21.

Smith now is the 3rd-fastest swimmer in the world this season just behind Kiah Melverton (8:22.24) and Katie Ledecky (8:14.59). Flickinger’s swim now puts her at #13 for the 2019-2020 season while Meitz’s season best remains at #16.