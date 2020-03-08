USC’s Fusaro Named Pac-12 Men’s Swimming & Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

USC senior Henry Fusaro was named the Pac-12 Men’s Swimming and Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2019-20 season, the Conference office announced on Saturday. The award, which is presented in each of the 24 sports the Pac-12 sponsors, was established to honor collegiate student-athletes who are standouts both academically and in their sports discipline.

Fusaro boasts a 3.71 GPA and is double majoring in Law, History and Culture & Philosophy, Politics, and Law. He is a two-time College Swimming & Diving Coaches Associate (CSCAA) Scholar-All-American and a Pac-12 All-Academic Second Team honoree (2018).

The Scottsdale, Ariz., native is a five-time NCAA Zone E Championships finalist and a two-time NCAA All-American honorable mention selection. The 2017 Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year owns a Pac-12 title in the 3-meter (2018) and is a two-time Pac-12 spring-board runner-up on 1-meter (2018) and 3-meter (2017). Fusaro has earned 22 regular-season dual-meet and invitational first-place finishes.

In order to be eligible for the Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year award, student-athletes must be a senior (in athletics eligibility) on track to receive a degree, have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher, participate in at least 50 percent of the scheduled contests in the sport and have a minimum one year in residence at the institution. Each Pac-12 institution may nominate one individual per sport, and the winners are selected by a committee of Pac-12 staff members at the conclusion of each sport’s regular season. The athletics accomplishments of the nominees are a consideration in voting for the award.

A Scholar-Athlete of the Year will be named in each of the Pac-12’s 24 sponsored sports: baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, beach volleyball, men’s cross country, women’s cross country, football, men’s golf, women’s golf, women’s gymnastics, women’s lacrosse, men’s rowing, women’s rowing, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, softball, men’s swimming & diving, women’s swimming & diving, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, men’s track & field, women’s track & field, women’s volleyball, and wrestling. The award was first established during the 2007-08 academic year.

ALSO NOMINATED: Brendan Meyer, ARIZ; Zach Poti, ASU, Pawel Sendyk, CAL, Hank Poppe, STAN; Matteo Sogne.

