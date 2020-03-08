USC’s Fusaro Named Pac-12 Men’s Swimming & Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference
USC senior Henry Fusaro was named the Pac-12 Men’s Swimming and Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2019-20 season, the Conference office announced on Saturday. The award, which is presented in each of the 24 sports the Pac-12 sponsors, was established to honor collegiate student-athletes who are standouts both academically and in their sports discipline.
Fusaro boasts a 3.71 GPA and is double majoring in Law, History and Culture & Philosophy, Politics, and Law. He is a two-time College Swimming & Diving Coaches Associate (CSCAA) Scholar-All-American and a Pac-12 All-Academic Second Team honoree (2018).
The Scottsdale, Ariz., native is a five-time NCAA Zone E Championships finalist and a two-time NCAA All-American honorable mention selection. The 2017 Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year owns a Pac-12 title in the 3-meter (2018) and is a two-time Pac-12 spring-board runner-up on 1-meter (2018) and 3-meter (2017). Fusaro has earned 22 regular-season dual-meet and invitational first-place finishes.
In order to be eligible for the Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year award, student-athletes must be a senior (in athletics eligibility) on track to receive a degree, have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher, participate in at least 50 percent of the scheduled contests in the sport and have a minimum one year in residence at the institution. Each Pac-12 institution may nominate one individual per sport, and the winners are selected by a committee of Pac-12 staff members at the conclusion of each sport’s regular season. The athletics accomplishments of the nominees are a consideration in voting for the award.
A Scholar-Athlete of the Year will be named in each of the Pac-12’s 24 sponsored sports: baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, beach volleyball, men’s cross country, women’s cross country, football, men’s golf, women’s golf, women’s gymnastics, women’s lacrosse, men’s rowing, women’s rowing, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, softball, men’s swimming & diving, women’s swimming & diving, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, men’s track & field, women’s track & field, women’s volleyball, and wrestling. The award was first established during the 2007-08 academic year.
ALSO NOMINATED: Brendan Meyer, ARIZ; Zach Poti, ASU, Pawel Sendyk, CAL, Hank Poppe, STAN; Matteo Sogne.
PREVIOUS MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING SCHOLAR-ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
|Year
|Scholar-Athlete
|School
|2019-20
|Henry Fusaro
|USC
|2018-19
|Matt Anderson
|Stanford
|2017-18
|Pawel Furtek
|USC
|2016-17
|Ryan Murphy
|California
|2015-16
|Gray Umbach
|Stanford
|2014-15
|Kevin Cordes
|Arizona
|2013-14
|Giles Smith
|Arizona
|2012-13
|Alex Ledrum
|USC
|2011-12
|Bobby Bollier
|Stanford
|2010-11
|Nathan Adrian
|California
|2009-10
|David Dunford
|Stanford
|2008-09
|Jason Dunford
|Stanford
|2007-08
|Steve Neuwert
|Arizona State
Leave a Reply