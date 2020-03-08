Denmark’s Signe Bro Posts PB In Women’s 100 Free To Close Out Antwerp Diamond

2020 ANTWERP DIAMOND RACE

Lighting up the Wezenberg Pool in Antwerp, Belgium was 24-year-old Dutchman Arno Kamminga, the man who fired off a time of 2:07.18 to become the world’s 6th fastest performer ever in the event. You can read more about his record-breaking feat here.

Also making some waves was his 32-year-old teammate Femke Heemskerk, who posted her best 100m freestyle time of the season with a 53.45. Splitting 25.58/27.87, Heemskerk was able to fend off Signe Bro, who produced the only other sub-54 second outing with 53.86 for silver.

Heemskerk owns a personal best of 52.69 in this women’s 100m free event, a time she logged almost 5 years ago. She put up a solid 53.05 in the final at last year’s World Championships, placing 6th overall there in Gwangju.

As far as Danish swimmer Bro goes, she had never before been under the 54-second threshold, owning a previous PB of 54.01 from last year’s Edinburgh International. However, by splitting 26.14/27.72 tonight to earn 53.86, Bro got under the FINA ‘A’ qualifying time of 54.38 needed for this summer’s Olympic Games.

Domestically, Bro remains Denmark’s 3rd fastest performer ever and now just the 3rd to ever get under 54 seconds, joining national record holder Pernille Bume and Jeanette Ottesen.

