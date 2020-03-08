Arno Kamminga Becomes 6th Fastest 200 Breaststroker Ever With 2:07.18

2020 ANTWERP DIAMOND RACE
- Saturday, March 7th & Sunday, March 8th
- Wezenberg Pool, Antwerp, Belgium
- 50m (LCM)
Just as 24-year-old Arno Kamminga dropped his newly-minted lifetime best and Dutch national record in the 100m breast between yesterday’s prelims and finals, the man accomplished the same feat here on day 2 of the Antwerp Diamond Race in the 200m breast.
After firing off the fastest time of his career with a monster 2:07.54 this morning, the two-time 2019 European Short Course Champion busted out a time of 2:07.18 to easily take 200m breast gold in Belgium.
Entering this meet, Kamminga held the Dutch national record with his 2:07.96 last October at the FINA World Cup stop in Budapest. That means the Dutchman found a way to hack .78 off of his best-ever performance to bring himself closer to the 2:07 threshold than ever before.
Splits for his 2 performances today include the following:
Old Record of 2:07.54 – 1:01.46/1:06.08
New Record of 2:07.18 – 1:01.58/1:05.60
And, just like that, Kamminga rockets himself up from slot #19 to slot #6 among all-time top 200m breast performers worldwide, all-time, tying Japan’s Yashuhiro Koseki.
|#1 – 2:06.12
|Anton Chupkov
|RUS
|7/26/2019
|Gwangju
|#2 – 2:06.67
|Ippei Watanabe
|JPN
|10th Tokyo Swimming Championships
|1/27/2017
|Tokyo
|#2 – 2:06.67
|Matthew Wilson
|AUS
|7/25/2019
|Gwangju
|#4 – 2:07.01
|Akihiro Yamaguchi
|JPN
|67th Japan National Sports Festival – Swimming Com
|9/15/2012
|Gifu
|#5 – 2:07.17
|Josh Prenot
|USA
|2016 Olympic Trials
|6/30/2016
|Omaha
|#6 – 2:07.18
|Yasuhiro Koseki & Arno Kamminga
|JPN/NED
|2020 Antwerp Diamond Challenge
|4/13/2017 & 03/08/2020
|Aichi/Antwerp
Kamminga now takes over the season’s world rankings throne as well, overtaking Aussie Zac Stubblety-Cook‘s 2:07.28 from December.
2019-2020 LCM MEN 200 BREAST
Stubblety-Cook
2:07.28
|2
|Shoma
Sato
|JPN
|2:07.58
|01/24
|3
|Anton
Chupkov
|RUS
|2:07.71
|11/03
|4
|Andrew
Wilson
|USA
|2:07.77
|08/04
|5
|Ippei
Watanabe
|JPN
|2:07.86
|01/24
Man the breaststroke revolution just never ends… this time he swam in season would’ve won any Olympics ever and it wouldn’t have even won a medal at last years worlds…
Also you listed Koseki and Kamminga as joint #5 but you have Wilson and Watanabe listed as #2 and #3 even though the times are the same.