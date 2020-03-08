Arno Kamminga Becomes 6th Fastest 200 Breaststroker Ever With 2:07.18

2020 ANTWERP DIAMOND RACE

Saturday, March 7th & Sunday, March 8th

Wezenberg Pool, Antwerp, Belgium

50m (LCM)

Just as 24-year-old Arno Kamminga dropped his newly-minted lifetime best and Dutch national record in the 100m breast between yesterday’s prelims and finals, the man accomplished the same feat here on day 2 of the Antwerp Diamond Race in the 200m breast.

After firing off the fastest time of his career with a monster 2:07.54 this morning, the two-time 2019 European Short Course Champion busted out a time of 2:07.18 to easily take 200m breast gold in Belgium.

Entering this meet, Kamminga held the Dutch national record with his 2:07.96 last October at the FINA World Cup stop in Budapest. That means the Dutchman found a way to hack .78 off of his best-ever performance to bring himself closer to the 2:07 threshold than ever before.

Splits for his 2 performances today include the following:

Old Record of 2:07.54 – 1:01.46/1:06.08

New Record of 2:07.18 – 1:01.58/1:05.60

And, just like that, Kamminga rockets himself up from slot #19 to slot #6 among all-time top 200m breast performers worldwide, all-time, tying Japan’s Yashuhiro Koseki.

#1 – 2:06.12 Anton Chupkov RUS 7/26/2019 Gwangju #2 – 2:06.67 Ippei Watanabe JPN 10th Tokyo Swimming Championships 1/27/2017 Tokyo #2 – 2:06.67 Matthew Wilson AUS 7/25/2019 Gwangju #4 – 2:07.01 Akihiro Yamaguchi JPN 67th Japan National Sports Festival – Swimming Com 9/15/2012 Gifu #5 – 2:07.17 Josh Prenot USA 2016 Olympic Trials 6/30/2016 Omaha #6 – 2:07.18 Yasuhiro Koseki & Arno Kamminga JPN/NED 2020 Antwerp Diamond Challenge 4/13/2017 & 03/08/2020 Aichi/Antwerp

Kamminga now takes over the season’s world rankings throne as well, overtaking Aussie Zac Stubblety-Cook‘s 2:07.28 from December.