Lapkin Racks Up 10 Goals vs. Ottawa to Pace Week 8 WP Scoring Efforts

St. Francis Brooklyn’s William Lapkin‘s turned in the lone double digit scoring effort of Week 8, notching 10 goals in the Terriers’ 23-9 win over Ottawa (Arizona) on Saturday.

Six players turned in seven-goal performances, with Johns Hopkins’ Jayden Kunwar doing so twice – vs. Austin College and vs. Connecticut College.

Harvard’s Dennis Blyashov put in seven goals in the Crimson’s 19-17 win over Santa Clara on Saturday, while also adding five scores in a 15-12 win over RV Cal Baptist and one vs. #13 San Jose State, helping his team improve its record to a program-best 22-0.

There were also 12 six-goal efforts, 17 five-goal outings and 37 four-goal performances. That is not to mention 97 hat tricks.

Among the five goal efforts was one by Claremont-Mudd-Scripps’ Ethan Lewis against Redlands (W 11-10). Lewis reached the 1000 goal milestone in the match, finishing with 103 on the day.

Standout individual efforts at the CWPA Division II Eastern Championships and Division III Eastern Championships came from Salem’s Milos Popovic and Johns Hopkins’ Finn Banks.

Popovic was tabbed as the Most Valuable Player of the Division II Championship after posting 15 goals in three tournament games, extending his school record to 304 career scores.

Banks scored five times and added three assists in a 23-11 win over Austin College, chipped in a hat trick and two assists in a 20-14 win over Connecticut College and put in one goal in the Bluejays’ 16-12 title game win over MIT.

Week 8 Top Individual Game Scorers

Goals Player, Team Opponent Date
10 William Lapkin, St. Francis Brooklyn Ottawa 10-26.
7 Eric Borunda, Whittier La Verne 10-23.
7 Will Kitsch, Washington & Jefferson Austin College 10-25.
7 Ivan Stefanovic, St. Francis Brooklyn Fresno Pacific 10-25.
7 Dennis Blyashov, Harvard Santa Clara 10-26.
7 Jayden Kunwar, Johns Hopkins Austin College 10-26.
7 Jayden Kunwar, Johns Hopkins Connecticut College 10-26.
7 Rade Joksimovic, Bucknell Fresno Pacific 10-27.
6 Milos Popovic, Salem McKendree 10-26.
6 Blazo Mitrovic, Loyola Marymount Bucknell 10-26.
6 Jack Donnelly, Gannon Mercyhurst 10-26.
6 Luke Pavillard, Pacific Pepperdine 10-26.
6 Pierce Maloney, Princeton Loyola Marymount 10-26.
6 Ben Brauer, McKendree Gannon 10-26.
6 Anthony Squeglia, Gannon McKendree 10-26.
6 Ryan Witoslawski, Mercyhurst McKendree 10-27.
6 Andre Sardaryzadeh, Penn State Behrend Connecticut College 10-27.
6 Nathan Puentes, UC Santa Barbara Cal 10-27.
6 Miller Geschke, MIT Johns Hopkins 10-27.
6 Patrick Hudak, Iona Ottawa 10-27.
5 Dennis Blyashov, Harvard Cal Baptist 10-25.
5 Blazo Mitrovic, Loyola Marymount Brown 10-25.
5 Jacob Fairchild, Fresno Pacific St. Francis Brooklyn 10-25.
5 Joseph Mahan, McKendree Salem 10-26.
5 Rade Joksimovic, Bucknell Loyola Marymount 10-26.
5 Shane Hughes, Santa Clara Harvard 10-26.
5 Ethan Lewis, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Redlands 10-26.
5 Finn Banks, Johns Hopkins Austin College 10-26.
5 Emerson Sullivan, Johns Hopkins Austin College 10-26.
5 Clyde Huibregtse, MIT Penn State Behrend 10-26.
5 Miller Geschke, MIT Penn State Behrend 10-26.
5 Milos Popovic, Salem Mercyhurst 10-26.
5 Salvador Orozco, Salem Mercyhurst 10-26.
5 Marius Jakimcikas, Concordia (Irvine) Air Force 10-26.
5 Mike Gertsik, Connecticut College Johns Hopkins 10-26.
5 Riley Hinkley, Gannon Salem 10-27.
5 Finn Pardon, San Jose State Bucknell 10-27.
4 Luke Andres, Air Force UC San Diego 10-25.
4 Skyler Munatones, UC San Diego Air Force 10-25.
4 Cam Spicer, Washington & Jefferson Austin College 10-25.
4 Cole Atwell, Brown Loyola Marymount 10-25.
4 Dominick Havesi, St. Francis Brooklyn Fresno Pacific 10-25.
4 Matt Haygood, McKendree Salem 10-26.
4 Alexandros Athymaritis, Loyola Marymount Bucknell 10-26.
4 Clyde Huibregtse, MIT Washington & Jefferson 10-26.
4 Miller Geschke, MIT Washington & Jefferson 10-26.
4 Daniel Alvarez, Mercyhurst Gannon 10-26.
4 Ryan Witoslawski, Mercyhurst Gannon 10-26.
4 Dominick Nevarez, Whittier Cal Lutheran 10-26.
4 Max Wade, Austin College Johns Hopkins 10-26.
4 Uros Pelemis, Fresno Pacific Iona 10-26.
4 Rade Joksimovic, Bucknell Cal Baptist 10-26.
4 Joseph Galgani, Cal Baptist Bucknell 10-26.
4 Nikola Nikolic, St. Francis Brooklyn Ottawa 10-26.
4 Greg Kinzler, Penn State Behrend Washington & Jefferson 10-26.
4 Graham Asalone, Chapman Ottawa 10-26.
4 Andy Colmignoli, Chapman Ottawa 10-26.
4 Weston Restad, Ottawa Chapman 10-26.
4 Petar Leontijevic, Salem Mercyhurst 10-26.
4 Rafael Real Vergara, Long Beach State UC Santa Barbara 10-26.
4 Joseph Mahan, McKendree Gannon 10-26.
4 Drago Marjanovic, Gannon McKendree 10-26.
4 Arturo Freitas, Connecticut College Johns Hopkins 10-26.
4 Graham Asalone, Chapman Brown 10-26.
4 Milos Popovic, Salem Gannon 10-27.
4 Drago Marjanovic, Gannon Salem 10-27.
4 Matt Haygood, McKendree Mercyhurst 10-27.
4 Ben Hallock, Stanford Pepperdine 10-27.
4 Ashworth Molthen, UCLA UC Irvine 10-27.
4 Mac Carey, Santa Clara Princeton 10-27.
4 Rade Joksimovic, Bucknell San Jose State 10-27.
4 Alexandru Bucur, Harvard Chapman 10-27.
4 Weston Restad, Ottawa Princeton 10-27.
4 Tanner Frost, Chapman Iona 10-27.

