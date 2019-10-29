Lapkin Racks Up 10 Goals vs. Ottawa to Pace Week 8 WP Scoring Efforts

St. Francis Brooklyn’s William Lapkin‘s turned in the lone double digit scoring effort of Week 8, notching 10 goals in the Terriers’ 23-9 win over Ottawa (Arizona) on Saturday.
Six players turned in seven-goal performances, with Johns Hopkins’ Jayden Kunwar doing so twice – vs. Austin College and vs. Connecticut College.
Harvard’s Dennis Blyashov put in seven goals in the Crimson’s 19-17 win over Santa Clara on Saturday, while also adding five scores in a 15-12 win over RV Cal Baptist and one vs. #13 San Jose State, helping his team improve its record to a program-best 22-0.
There were also 12 six-goal efforts, 17 five-goal outings and 37 four-goal performances. That is not to mention 97 hat tricks.
Among the five goal efforts was one by Claremont-Mudd-Scripps’ Ethan Lewis against Redlands (W 11-10). Lewis reached the 1000 goal milestone in the match, finishing with 103 on the day.
Standout individual efforts at the CWPA Division II Eastern Championships and Division III Eastern Championships came from Salem’s Milos Popovic and Johns Hopkins’ Finn Banks.
Popovic was tabbed as the Most Valuable Player of the Division II Championship after posting 15 goals in three tournament games, extending his school record to 304 career scores.
Banks scored five times and added three assists in a 23-11 win over Austin College, chipped in a hat trick and two assists in a 20-14 win over Connecticut College and put in one goal in the Bluejays’ 16-12 title game win over MIT.
Week 8 Top Individual Game Scorers
|Goals
|Player, Team
|Opponent
|Date
|10
|William Lapkin, St. Francis Brooklyn
|Ottawa
|10-26.
|7
|Eric Borunda, Whittier
|La Verne
|10-23.
|7
|Will Kitsch, Washington & Jefferson
|Austin College
|10-25.
|7
|Ivan Stefanovic, St. Francis Brooklyn
|Fresno Pacific
|10-25.
|7
|Dennis Blyashov, Harvard
|Santa Clara
|10-26.
|7
|Jayden Kunwar, Johns Hopkins
|Austin College
|10-26.
|7
|Jayden Kunwar, Johns Hopkins
|Connecticut College
|10-26.
|7
|Rade Joksimovic, Bucknell
|Fresno Pacific
|10-27.
|6
|Milos Popovic, Salem
|McKendree
|10-26.
|6
|Blazo Mitrovic, Loyola Marymount
|Bucknell
|10-26.
|6
|Jack Donnelly, Gannon
|Mercyhurst
|10-26.
|6
|Luke Pavillard, Pacific
|Pepperdine
|10-26.
|6
|Pierce Maloney, Princeton
|Loyola Marymount
|10-26.
|6
|Ben Brauer, McKendree
|Gannon
|10-26.
|6
|Anthony Squeglia, Gannon
|McKendree
|10-26.
|6
|Ryan Witoslawski, Mercyhurst
|McKendree
|10-27.
|6
|Andre Sardaryzadeh, Penn State Behrend
|Connecticut College
|10-27.
|6
|Nathan Puentes, UC Santa Barbara
|Cal
|10-27.
|6
|Miller Geschke, MIT
|Johns Hopkins
|10-27.
|6
|Patrick Hudak, Iona
|Ottawa
|10-27.
|5
|Dennis Blyashov, Harvard
|Cal Baptist
|10-25.
|5
|Blazo Mitrovic, Loyola Marymount
|Brown
|10-25.
|5
|Jacob Fairchild, Fresno Pacific
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|10-25.
|5
|Joseph Mahan, McKendree
|Salem
|10-26.
|5
|Rade Joksimovic, Bucknell
|Loyola Marymount
|10-26.
|5
|Shane Hughes, Santa Clara
|Harvard
|10-26.
|5
|Ethan Lewis, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Redlands
|10-26.
|5
|Finn Banks, Johns Hopkins
|Austin College
|10-26.
|5
|Emerson Sullivan, Johns Hopkins
|Austin College
|10-26.
|5
|Clyde Huibregtse, MIT
|Penn State Behrend
|10-26.
|5
|Miller Geschke, MIT
|Penn State Behrend
|10-26.
|5
|Milos Popovic, Salem
|Mercyhurst
|10-26.
|5
|Salvador Orozco, Salem
|Mercyhurst
|10-26.
|5
|Marius Jakimcikas, Concordia (Irvine)
|Air Force
|10-26.
|5
|Mike Gertsik, Connecticut College
|Johns Hopkins
|10-26.
|5
|Riley Hinkley, Gannon
|Salem
|10-27.
|5
|Finn Pardon, San Jose State
|Bucknell
|10-27.
|4
|Luke Andres, Air Force
|UC San Diego
|10-25.
|4
|Skyler Munatones, UC San Diego
|Air Force
|10-25.
|4
|Cam Spicer, Washington & Jefferson
|Austin College
|10-25.
|4
|Cole Atwell, Brown
|Loyola Marymount
|10-25.
|4
|Dominick Havesi, St. Francis Brooklyn
|Fresno Pacific
|10-25.
|4
|Matt Haygood, McKendree
|Salem
|10-26.
|4
|Alexandros Athymaritis, Loyola Marymount
|Bucknell
|10-26.
|4
|Clyde Huibregtse, MIT
|Washington & Jefferson
|10-26.
|4
|Miller Geschke, MIT
|Washington & Jefferson
|10-26.
|4
|Daniel Alvarez, Mercyhurst
|Gannon
|10-26.
|4
|Ryan Witoslawski, Mercyhurst
|Gannon
|10-26.
|4
|Dominick Nevarez, Whittier
|Cal Lutheran
|10-26.
|4
|Max Wade, Austin College
|Johns Hopkins
|10-26.
|4
|Uros Pelemis, Fresno Pacific
|Iona
|10-26.
|4
|Rade Joksimovic, Bucknell
|Cal Baptist
|10-26.
|4
|Joseph Galgani, Cal Baptist
|Bucknell
|10-26.
|4
|Nikola Nikolic, St. Francis Brooklyn
|Ottawa
|10-26.
|4
|Greg Kinzler, Penn State Behrend
|Washington & Jefferson
|10-26.
|4
|Graham Asalone, Chapman
|Ottawa
|10-26.
|4
|Andy Colmignoli, Chapman
|Ottawa
|10-26.
|4
|Weston Restad, Ottawa
|Chapman
|10-26.
|4
|Petar Leontijevic, Salem
|Mercyhurst
|10-26.
|4
|Rafael Real Vergara, Long Beach State
|UC Santa Barbara
|10-26.
|4
|Joseph Mahan, McKendree
|Gannon
|10-26.
|4
|Drago Marjanovic, Gannon
|McKendree
|10-26.
|4
|Arturo Freitas, Connecticut College
|Johns Hopkins
|10-26.
|4
|Graham Asalone, Chapman
|Brown
|10-26.
|4
|Milos Popovic, Salem
|Gannon
|10-27.
|4
|Drago Marjanovic, Gannon
|Salem
|10-27.
|4
|Matt Haygood, McKendree
|Mercyhurst
|10-27.
|4
|Ben Hallock, Stanford
|Pepperdine
|10-27.
|4
|Ashworth Molthen, UCLA
|UC Irvine
|10-27.
|4
|Mac Carey, Santa Clara
|Princeton
|10-27.
|4
|Rade Joksimovic, Bucknell
|San Jose State
|10-27.
|4
|Alexandru Bucur, Harvard
|Chapman
|10-27.
|4
|Weston Restad, Ottawa
|Princeton
|10-27.
|4
|Tanner Frost, Chapman
|Iona
|10-27.
