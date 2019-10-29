2018 Search of Sean Hutchison’s Apartment Turned Up No Actionable Crimes

A 2018 search of former swim coach Sean Hutchison‘s apartment by local police turned up no crimes within the statute of limitations, according to police documents obtained by SwimSwam.

The search took place in February of 2018, but the Des Moines (WA) Police Department only fulfilled SwimSwam’s request for public documents this month. An officer’s report of the case confirms that police obtained a search warrant and searched Hutchison’s apartment on February 6, 2018. Though police obtained some electronic devices, a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the county ultimately told police that the search “had not located a crime that occurred within the statute of limitations.”

Hutchison was a high-level swim coach in Washington who later took over a USA Swimming center of excellence for professional swimmers in California. His star pupil was 2012 U.S. Olympian Ariana Kukors, whom he had coached since she was 13. But Kukors, now Ariana Kukors Smith by marriage, came forward last year with allegations that Hutchison had groomed her from the age of 13 and started sexually abusing her when she was 16.

Hutchison denied the allegations, saying the two were in a consensual relationship after 2012 (when both were legally adults) and that they had no sexual or romantic relationship before she was a legal adult.

Nonetheless, Hutchison was officially banned from swimming (and all Olympic sports) by the U.S. Center for SafeSport last October.

The abuses Kukors Smith alleges would have happened between about 2002 and 2007, when Kukors was between 13 and 17. Washington state law lists a statute of limitations on most sexual offenses against a minor at just 10 years, meaning crimes can’t be prosecuted more than 10 years after they allegedly happened. However, state laws also appear to allow some such crimes to be prosecuted up until the victim’s 30th birthday. Kukors Smith turned 30 in June of this year.

The police documents show that a member of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office had told police as of April 16, 2019 (two months before Kukors turned 30) that the office “to this point has not located a crime that occurred within the statute of limitations.” We’ve asked the office if that remains the case, but have not yet received a response.

You can see the full police document here.