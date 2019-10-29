Morozov Admits Fatigue Caught up to him in Budapest Skins Race (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

Reported by Torrey Hart/Jared Anderson.

MEN’S 50 FREE SKINS

ROUND 1 – QUARTERFINAL

1. Vladimir Morozov – Iron – 20.90

2. Nathan Adrian – LA Current – 20.97

3. Kyle Chalmers – London Roar – 21.08

4. Michael Andrew – New York Breakers – 21.15

5. Ryan Held – LA Current – 21.22

6. Brad Tandy – New York Breakers – 21.34

7. Cameron McEvoy – London Roar – 21.40

8. Szebasztian Szabo – Iron – 21.47

Once again, a swimmer from each team advanced to the semifinal, with Vlad Morozov (Iron) leading the way.

ROUND 2 – SEMIFINAL

1. Kyle Chalmers – London Roar – 21.63

2. Vladimir Morozov – Iron – 21.76

3. Nathan Adrian – LA Current – 21.97

4. Michael Andrew – New York Breakers – 22.71

Michael Andrew got off to a good start and turn, but Kyle Chalmers and Vlad Morozov — swimming next to each other — will advance to the finals.

ROUND 3 – FINAL

Chalmers, breathing ever stroke, pulled ahead over the last 15 yards or so to take the win. Both he and Dressel swam 21s on all three rounds in their wins.

Just like the women’s skins event, all four teams advanced one swimmer to the 2nd round, with Vladimir Morozov leading the pack with a 20.90 for Iron. Kyle Chalmers of the Breakers, Nathan Adrian of LA Current, and Kyle Chalmers of London Roar also advance. Morozov led through the first 25 meters of the 2nd round but was overtaken on the 2nd lap by Chalmers, who touched first. Chalmers and Morozov advance to the final round and will earn triple points. Adrian and Andrew do not advance but still earn double the regular points for their efforts. Chalmers takes the victory in round 3, breathing every stroke yet still managing to hit the wall in under 22 seconds. Chalmers and Caeleb Dressel, the skins champion from Naples, swam 21s in all 3 of their 50s in their respective skins events this weekend and two weeks ago. In terms of team points, Chalmers brings in another 27 points for Roar while Morozov pulls in 21 for Iron, crucial to their 2nd-place campaign in the team standings.