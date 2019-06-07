Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lancaster Brothers Impress On Day One of Ohio Valley Championships

91st Annual Ohio Valley Championships

Day one of the 91st Annual Ohio Valley Championships has kicked off in Louisville, KY. All age groups contested, with the 13-14 and senior age groups competing for a top 20 spots in finals.

Kayden Lancaster (Carmel Swim Club) won the boys 13-14 200 free with a personal best of 1:58.76, ranking him 4th in the nation this season in the 13-14 age group.

In the 12&U timed finals session, 12-year-old brother Carter Lancaster of Carmel Swim Club swept all four individual events. Lancaster’s first win was in the 50 fly, dropped from a 31.42 to a 29.08, ranking #4 in the 11-12 age group nationally. Lancaster then won the 50 back (30.73), 50 breast (35.33), and 50 free (27.66). Lancaster currently holds top time in the 50 free with a 26.90, just within the top 100 times all-time for the 11-12 age group.

Four other 12&U swimmers won multiple events during the session.

  • Lake Erie’s Nina Newton: 11-12 50 fly (31.13), 11-12 50 breast (37.13)
  • Lakeside’s Haley McDonald: 11-12 50 back (33.87), 11-12 50 free (29.58)
  • Franklin’s Max Serafin-Odle: 10&U 50 back (37.98), 10&U 50 free (32.46)
  • Lakeside’s Eloise Mercer: 10&U 50 back (38.68), 10&U 50 breast (46.54)

More Meet Highlights:

  • Kentucky Aquatics’ Riley Gaines won the girls senior 200 free with a 2:04.06, coming off a personal best of 2:02.88 from the Bloomington PSS which helped her place 26th overall.
  • In a tight race for the boys’ senior 200 free, Kentucky’s Hank Siefert touched out Ohio State’s Ruslan Gaziev by 9/100s to win with a 1:52.76.
  • Will Scholtz (Lakeside) broke the 1:10-second barrier in the boys 13-14 100 breast with a 1:08.85. That ranks him #4 in the 13-14 age group nationally.
  • Carmel’s AJ Robertson won the boys 13-14 100 fly in a sub-minute PB of 59.70, putting him in the top 15 times in his age group nationally. Teammate Kayden Lancaster finished in second with a 1:00.11, putting him in the top 20 times nationally.
  • Ohio State Swim Club swept all four relays, the boys/girls 200 medley relay and boys/girls 200 free relay.

Leave a Reply

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool. He joined the sport at age 11 and instantly became drawn to the sport. He was a breaststroker and IMer when competing, but still uses the sport as his go-to cardio. As a kinesiology …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!