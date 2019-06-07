Lancaster Brothers Impress On Day One of Ohio Valley Championships

91st Annual Ohio Valley Championships

June 6-8, 2019

Louisville, KY

Day one of the 91st Annual Ohio Valley Championships has kicked off in Louisville, KY. All age groups contested, with the 13-14 and senior age groups competing for a top 20 spots in finals.

Kayden Lancaster (Carmel Swim Club) won the boys 13-14 200 free with a personal best of 1:58.76, ranking him 4th in the nation this season in the 13-14 age group.

In the 12&U timed finals session, 12-year-old brother Carter Lancaster of Carmel Swim Club swept all four individual events. Lancaster’s first win was in the 50 fly, dropped from a 31.42 to a 29.08, ranking #4 in the 11-12 age group nationally. Lancaster then won the 50 back (30.73), 50 breast (35.33), and 50 free (27.66). Lancaster currently holds top time in the 50 free with a 26.90, just within the top 100 times all-time for the 11-12 age group.

Four other 12&U swimmers won multiple events during the session.

Lake Erie’s Nina Newton : 11-12 50 fly (31.13), 11-12 50 breast (37.13)

: 11-12 50 fly (31.13), 11-12 50 breast (37.13) Lakeside’s Haley McDonald : 11-12 50 back (33.87), 11-12 50 free (29.58)

: 11-12 50 back (33.87), 11-12 50 free (29.58) Franklin’s Max Serafin-Odle : 10&U 50 back (37.98), 10&U 50 free (32.46)

: 10&U 50 back (37.98), 10&U 50 free (32.46) Lakeside’s Eloise Mercer: 10&U 50 back (38.68), 10&U 50 breast (46.54)

More Meet Highlights: