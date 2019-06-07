Lancaster Brothers Impress On Day One of Ohio Valley Championships

91st Annual Ohio Valley Championships
- June 6-8, 2019
- Louisville, KY
- Meet Site
- Live Results
Day one of the 91st Annual Ohio Valley Championships has kicked off in Louisville, KY. All age groups contested, with the 13-14 and senior age groups competing for a top 20 spots in finals.
Kayden Lancaster (Carmel Swim Club) won the boys 13-14 200 free with a personal best of 1:58.76, ranking him 4th in the nation this season in the 13-14 age group.
In the 12&U timed finals session, 12-year-old brother Carter Lancaster of Carmel Swim Club swept all four individual events. Lancaster’s first win was in the 50 fly, dropped from a 31.42 to a 29.08, ranking #4 in the 11-12 age group nationally. Lancaster then won the 50 back (30.73), 50 breast (35.33), and 50 free (27.66). Lancaster currently holds top time in the 50 free with a 26.90, just within the top 100 times all-time for the 11-12 age group.
Four other 12&U swimmers won multiple events during the session.
- Lake Erie’s Nina Newton: 11-12 50 fly (31.13), 11-12 50 breast (37.13)
- Lakeside’s Haley McDonald: 11-12 50 back (33.87), 11-12 50 free (29.58)
- Franklin’s Max Serafin-Odle: 10&U 50 back (37.98), 10&U 50 free (32.46)
- Lakeside’s Eloise Mercer: 10&U 50 back (38.68), 10&U 50 breast (46.54)
More Meet Highlights:
- Kentucky Aquatics’ Riley Gaines won the girls senior 200 free with a 2:04.06, coming off a personal best of 2:02.88 from the Bloomington PSS which helped her place 26th overall.
- In a tight race for the boys’ senior 200 free, Kentucky’s Hank Siefert touched out Ohio State’s Ruslan Gaziev by 9/100s to win with a 1:52.76.
- Will Scholtz (Lakeside) broke the 1:10-second barrier in the boys 13-14 100 breast with a 1:08.85. That ranks him #4 in the 13-14 age group nationally.
- Carmel’s AJ Robertson won the boys 13-14 100 fly in a sub-minute PB of 59.70, putting him in the top 15 times in his age group nationally. Teammate Kayden Lancaster finished in second with a 1:00.11, putting him in the top 20 times nationally.
- Ohio State Swim Club swept all four relays, the boys/girls 200 medley relay and boys/girls 200 free relay.
