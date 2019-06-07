Dolfin Swim of the Week: Ohashi Hits 2nd 4:33 of 2019

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Japan’s Yui Ohashi has been one of the year’s most consistent performers in the 400 IM, and last weekend, she notched her second 4:33 of the year.

Ohashi is already the 2019 world leader with her 4:33.02 from Japan’s national championships in April. But at the Japan Open last weekend, Ohashi followed it up with a 4:33.81 – better than anyone else in the world this season besides herself and Katinka Hosszu (4:33.06 in April). When you add in the fall of 2018, Ohashi also get a 4:32.00 from the Kitajima Cup, meaning she has three of the four fastest swims in the world this season.

Ohashi was the Pan Pacs and Asian Games gold medalist in this event last summer, but she’s also looking for her first career World Championships gold. Ohashi took silver in the 200 IM in 2017, but missed medaling with a 4th-place showing in the 400 IM. She’s among the favorites for this summer’s World Championships, especially after sweeping IM golds at 2017 World University Games and 2018 Pan Pacs.

