Cusinato & Miressi Join ISL Aqua Centurions

The International Swimming League (ISL) squad Aqua Centurions just added 2 more Italians to the mix, as Alessandro Miressi and Ilaria Cusinato have been named to the ever-growing roster. The pair joins the likes of Luca Dotto, Gabriele Detti and Australian Kaylee McKeown on the Federica Pellegrini-captained squad.
20-year-old Miressi owns the Italian National Record in the men’s 100m freestyle, having clocked a lifetime best of 47.92 at the 2018 Italian National Championships. He became the European Champion in 2018 as well, taking the gold medal in Glasgow ahead of Duncan Scott of Great Britain and Mehdy Metella of France in a podium-topping 48.01. He’s been named to the Italy World Championships roster for both the 4x100m free and 4x100m medley relays.
Miressi’s Best Times:
50m free – 21.94 LCM; 21.49 SCM
100m free – 47.92 LCM; 46.84 SCM
50m fly – 24.70 LCM; 24.02 SCM
200m free – 1:48.77 LCM; 1:44.50 SCM
As for Cusinato, the 19-year-old took home 2 silver medals at the 2018 European Championships, finishing runner-up in both the 200m and 400m IM event. She set a new Italian National Record in the former with her silver medal 2:10.25, while also nailing a SCM national standard in the 200m IM of 2:06.17 at last year’s Short Course World Championships. There in Hangzhou, Cusinato finished 5th in the 200m IM and 4th in the 400m IM.
Cusinato’s Best Times:
200m IM – 2:10.25 LCM; 2:06.17 SCM
400m IM – 4:34.65 LCM; 4:27.88 SCM
200m fly – 2:08.78 LCM; 2:07.84 SCM
200m free – 2:01.49 LCM; 1:59.26 SCM
Aqua Centurions Roster as of June 7th:
|Federica Pellegrini
|Luca Dotto
|Sarah Koehler
|Santo Condorelli
|Franziska Hentke
|Phillip Heintz
|Margherita Panziera
|Fabio Scozzoli
|Martina Carraro
|Laszlo Cseh
|Kaylee McKeown
|Kristian Gkolomeev
|Ilaria Cusinato
|Gabriele Detti
|Breno Correia
|Luiz Altamir Melo
|Alessandro Miressi
