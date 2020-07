La Velocista Española Carmen Weiler Firma Con Virginia Tech Para 2022

View this post on Instagram

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Virginia Tech University! I couldn’t be more thankful for Coach Ivan Bunakov, my family and teammates for helping me make this possible. I want to thank Coach Sergio for giving me this amazing opportunity to join his team. I can’t wait to be a part of the Hokie family 🦃🧡❤️ #hokieswimdiveteam #gohokies ok