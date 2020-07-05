Daily Swim Coach Workout #144

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 15 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
2 x Warm up Fins, Snorkel on round 1, Round 2 is back. 3rd black line underwater
200 2:40
150 2:00
100 1:20
50 :40
2 x
25 Boat scull drill (10 rt arm only fast, 10 left fast
25 Boat scull drill (10 smooth figure 8 sculls, 10 fast)
100 Vertical Arm Back with Board (Round 2 with med ball)
6 x Fins
25 :25 sub streamline entire length
25 :25 pocket kick back with shoulder flex 7
25 :25 1/7 drill free or back, or FLY DPS power stroke
6 x Breast (into Mississippi drill)
25 :35 How few of strokes can you take 3 or 4?
25 :35 Mississippi Drill (stroke pause kick pause
25 :35 pull downs only
Aerobic/Anaerobic challenge Best Average On All
4 x 50 Breast on :55
4 x 50 free on :55
4 x 50 kick on :55
3 x 50 Breast on :50
3 50 Free on :50
3 x 50 Kick on :50
2 x 50 Breast on :45
2 x 50 free on :45
2 x 50 kick on :45
1 x 50 Breast on :40
1 x 50 free on :40
1 x 50 kick on :40
4 x Paddles and fins
1 x 125 1:40
1 x 75 1:00
1 x 25 :20
Dive 4 x 25’s
LD 200
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
