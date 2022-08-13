Kristof Milak Swims 47.47 100 Free To Break Hungarian Record

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

A swimmer who got overshadowed by David Popovici’s world record was Kristof Milak, who put up a time of 47.47 to take silver in the men’s 100 free final at the 2022 European Championships. With this swim, he breaks Nandor Nemeth‘s Hungarian record that was set at the World Championships this summer. Nemeth’s previous record time was 47.69.

Milak came into this meet with a best time of 48.00, and lowered it to 47.76 in the semi-finals. He then did it again in finals, and is now the third-fastest 100 freestyler this year behind Popovici (46.86) and Kyle Chalmers (47.36).

Opening in 22.86 and flipping in third at the halfway mark, Milak went on to throw down a 24.61 final 50, which was the second-fastest back half split in the field.

But what was most impressive about Milak’s swim was that he went on to swim the 100 fly semi-final just 15 minutes later. He put up a time of 51.01, which was the fastest time in the field and will give him lane four in the final tomorrow.

Although he may be overshadowed by Popovici in the freestyle, Milak is the favorite in the butterfly, being the 200 fly world record holder and 100 fly European record holder. That being said, Milak’s ability to go 47-mid in an “off” event like the 100 free highlights his versatility and bodes well for the butterfly events coming up later in the meet.

At this year’s World Championships, Milak didn’t even swim the 100 free, opting to focus on his signature 100/200 fly events. However, at Euros, he added both the 100 and 200 free to his lineup.