Kevin Cordes Talks Auburn Pro Group: “Tiger Elite Racing” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
MEN’S 200 BREAST:
- Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.52- Andrew Wilson, Atlanta 2018
- Pool Record: 2:08.52- Andrew Wilson, 2018
- GOLD: Andrew Wilson, 2:08.95
- SILVER: Will Licon, 2:09.47
- BRONZE: Josh Prenot, 2:10.43
Andrew Wilson didn’t match his prelims time, but still won handily with a 2:08.95. The Texas postgrads went 1-2 asWill Licon was the only other man to break 2:10. Olympic silver medalist Josh Prenot, a Cal postgrad, came in 3rd. Georgia postgrad Chase Kalisz was just a few tenths shy of his lifetime best, touching 4th in 2:11.06. He was about a half second ahead of U.S.World Championships breaststroker Nic Fink (2:11.53).
