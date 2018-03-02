Kevin Cordes Talks Auburn Pro Group: “Tiger Elite Racing” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 200 BREAST:

  1. GOLD: Andrew Wilson, 2:08.95
  2. SILVER: Will Licon, 2:09.47
  3. BRONZE: Josh Prenot, 2:10.43

Andrew Wilson didn’t match his prelims time, but still won handily with a 2:08.95. The Texas postgrads went 1-2 asWill Licon was the only other man to break 2:10. Olympic silver medalist Josh Prenot, a Cal postgrad, came in 3rd. Georgia postgrad Chase Kalisz was just a few tenths shy of his lifetime best, touching 4th in 2:11.06. He was about a half second ahead of U.S.World Championships breaststroker Nic Fink (2:11.53).

