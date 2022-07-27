Katie Ledecky on Off Events: “My best event when I was younger was 2Fly”

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS
- Tuesday July 26 – Saturday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Reported by Michael Hamann.
WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE
- World Record – 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (2016)
- American Record – 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (2016)
- U.S. Open Record – 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky (2016)
- LC Nationals Record – 8:10.32, Katie Ledecky (2016)
- World Junior Record – 8:11.00, Katie Ledecky (2014)
Top 8 finishers:
- Katie Ledecky (Gator): 8:12.03
- Mariah Denigan (Indiana): 8:31.12
- Kensey McMahon (Alabama): 8:31.92
- Erica Sullivan (Unattached): 8:34.37
- Cavan Gormsen (Long Island): 8:35.48
- Elise Bauer (Gator): 8:37.11
- Sierra Schmidt (Scottsdale): 8:41.06
- Tylor Mathieu (Gator): 8:41.68
In traditional Katie Ledecky fashion, the greatest of all time dominated the final heat, winning by nearly 20 seconds in 8:12.03. Ledecky was out fast, flipping in 4:02.71 at the halfway point, less than a second faster off of her World Record pace. While she faded over the second half of the race, she still put together a dominant performance.