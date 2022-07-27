Katie Ledecky on Off Events: “My best event when I was younger was 2Fly”

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Tuesday July 26 – Saturday, July 29, 2018

William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)

Reported by Michael Hamann.

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE

Top 8 finishers:

Katie Ledecky (Gator): 8:12.03 Mariah Denigan (Indiana): 8:31.12 Kensey McMahon (Alabama): 8:31.92 Erica Sullivan (Unattached): 8:34.37 Cavan Gormsen (Long Island): 8:35.48 Elise Bauer (Gator): 8:37.11 Sierra Schmidt (Scottsdale): 8:41.06 Tylor Mathieu (Gator): 8:41.68

In traditional Katie Ledecky fashion, the greatest of all time dominated the final heat, winning by nearly 20 seconds in 8:12.03. Ledecky was out fast, flipping in 4:02.71 at the halfway point, less than a second faster off of her World Record pace. While she faded over the second half of the race, she still put together a dominant performance.