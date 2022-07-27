Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katie Ledecky on Off Events: “My best event when I was younger was 2Fly”

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Reported by Michael Hamann.

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Katie Ledecky (Gator): 8:12.03
  2. Mariah Denigan (Indiana): 8:31.12
  3. Kensey McMahon (Alabama): 8:31.92
  4. Erica Sullivan (Unattached): 8:34.37
  5. Cavan Gormsen (Long Island): 8:35.48
  6. Elise Bauer (Gator): 8:37.11
  7. Sierra Schmidt (Scottsdale): 8:41.06
  8. Tylor Mathieu (Gator): 8:41.68

In traditional Katie Ledecky fashion, the greatest of all time dominated the final heat, winning by nearly 20 seconds in 8:12.03. Ledecky was out fast, flipping in 4:02.71 at the halfway point, less than a second faster off of her World Record pace. While she faded over the second half of the race, she still put together a dominant performance.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!